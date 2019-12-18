VARSITY BOYS
BASKETBALL
Edisto 55
Denmark-Olar 45
DENMARK - Edisto got a 55-45 road win at Denmark-Olar on Wednesday.
The Cougars were led by Dawn Muller with 12 points, and Deonte Shackleford with 9 points.
D-O was led by Zachary Davis with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals, Deontia Wiggins with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Malik Palmer with 9 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.
D-O is 3-5 overall, 1-0 in region play and plays Friday at Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Edisto (5-2 record) plays host to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Thursday.
Denmark-Olar 66
Wagener-Salley 63
WAGENER - Denmark-Olar opened Region 3-A play with a 3-point road win at Wagener-Salley on Tuesday night.
The Vikings were led by Ty'Plique Hill with 15 points, Malik Palmer with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, Zachary Davis with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, Zavion Clark with 9 points, 4 assists, and Diontra' Wiggins with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Middle 37
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 28
The Lady Eagles of North Middle improved their record to 1-3 and 1-0 in Region 3-A play with a 37-28 victory Tuesday over region foe Hunter-Kinard Tyler.
Leading the way for North was Zoe Hawkins with 11 points, Keosha Hammond with 10 points, Serenity with 6 points, Daja Summers with 4 points, and Jakira Scott and Azaria Horton each with 3 points.
The Lady Eagles play host to Swansea on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
