{{featured_button_text}}
generic Basketball clip art

VARSITY BOYS

BASKETBALL

Edisto 55

Denmark-Olar 45

DENMARK - Edisto got a 55-45 road win at Denmark-Olar on Wednesday.

T&D REGION SPORTS: H-K-T, CC and D-O boys teams get wins

The Cougars were led by Dawn Muller with 12 points, and Deonte Shackleford with 9 points.

D-O was led by Zachary Davis with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals, Deontia Wiggins with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Malik Palmer with 9 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds. 

T&D REGION SPORTS: CA, CC boys get wins

D-O is 3-5 overall, 1-0 in region play and plays Friday at Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Edisto (5-2 record) plays host to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Thursday.

Denmark-Olar 66

Wagener-Salley 63

WAGENER - Denmark-Olar opened Region 3-A play with a 3-point road win at Wagener-Salley on Tuesday night.

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

The Vikings were led by Ty'Plique Hill with 15 points, Malik Palmer with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, Zachary Davis with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, Zavion Clark with 9 points, 4 assists, and Diontra' Wiggins with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Middle 37

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 28

The Lady Eagles of North Middle improved their record to 1-3 and 1-0 in Region 3-A play with a 37-28 victory Tuesday over region foe Hunter-Kinard Tyler.

Leading the way for North was Zoe Hawkins with 11 points, Keosha Hammond with 10 points, Serenity with 6 points, Daja Summers with 4 points, and Jakira Scott and Azaria Horton each with 3 points.

The Lady Eagles play host to Swansea on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments