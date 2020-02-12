T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto boys take region title

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Edisto 70
Gilbert 42
GILBERT – Edisto (17-5 overall, 6-1 in region) clinched the Region 5-3A regular season championship on Tuesday with a 70-42 road win at Gilbert.
The Cougars will play their final regular season game at Swansea on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35
Crestwood 26
SUMTER – Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 35-26 road win in Region 4-4A play at Crestwood on Tuesday night.
The Bruins were paced by junior John White with 12 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals, while junior Larry Howell had 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal, and sophomore Jordan Simpson had 6 points, 6 rebounds and a steal.
O-W (16-9 overall, 5-4 in region) will play host to Lower Richland in the final region game of the season on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun County 95
C.A. Johnson 30
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County took a 95-30 Region 3-2A home win against C.A. Johnson on Tuesday.
Jaheim Middleton led the Saints with 18 points, while Jabare Perry and Russell Brunson Jr. each added 17 points, Christopher Mickel added 14 points, and Kendall Huggins added 10 points.
The Saints (19-6 overall, 6-2 in region) await Class 2A bracket match-ups for Wednesday's start of state playoffs.
Dorchester Academy 65
Patrick Henry Academy 59
ST. GEORGE – Ben Stokes scored 22 points to lead Dorchester Academy in Tuesday's 65-59 SCISA Region 2-A home win against Patrick Henry Academy.
Rhett Mizzell and Hunter Hartzog each added 9 points apiece for the Raiders.
DA (7-12 overall, 4-8 in region) will play a non-region game at Calhoun Academy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Heathwood Hall 45
Orangeburg Prep 41
COLUMBIA – Heathwood Hall took a 45-41 non-region home win against Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.
Tim Junious led the Indians with 20 points.
OP is 13-10 overall and will host Trinity-Byrnes Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 50
Jefferson Davis Academy 40
BLACKVILLE – Holly Hill Academy took a 50-40 SCISA Region 2-A road win at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.
HHA was led by Jabari Sumpter with 26 points, and Marion Breland with 11 points.
HHA will play at St. John's Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the final regular season game.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 86
Lake Marion 75
RIDGELAND – The Lake Marion Gators lost 86-45 at Ridgeland-Hardeeville on Tuesday.
The Gators were led by Dettrick Jenkins with 33 points, Maliek Fuller with 14 points, and Tyrine Mazyck 12 points.
Lake Marion (3-16 overall) awaits the bracket for Class 3A playoffs which will begin on Tuesday.
North 87
Williston-Elko 56
NORTH – The North Eagles took an 87-56 home Region 3-A win against Williston-Elko on Tuesday.
North was led by Jurvod Wise with a double-double of 35 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists and a block, Literyian Tyler (reached 1,200 career points) with a double-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks, Marlik Miller with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.
North (9-8 overall, 7-6 in region) plays at Denmark-Olar on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Clarendon Hall 88
St. John's Christian 68
SUMMERTON – Clarendon Hall School took an 88-68 home win in SCISA Region 2-A play on Tuesday against St. John's Christian Academy.
CHS was led by Jahnarious Snell with 30 points, Zyan Gilmore with 24 points, and Traveon Davis with 23 points.
The Saints (17-4 overall) will play Jefferson Davis Academy at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the last game of the regular season.
Denmark-Olar 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44
Crestwood 40
SUMTER – Orangeburg-Wilkinson won a 44-40 Region 4-4A game at Crestwood on Tuesday.
The Bruinettes were led by D'Mya Tucker with 19 points and 9 rebounds, Shar'dasia Zeigler and Aaniya Davis with 7 points apiece.
O-W (20-3 overall, 7-2 in region) will play host to Lower Richland on Friday at 6 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep 45
Heathwood Hall 33
COLUMBIA – Orangeburg Prep defeated Heathwood Hall 45-33 on Tuesday in a non-region road game.
Campbell Delaney led the way for the Lady Indians with 15 points, while Lindsay Salley and Ryn Grubbs each added 6 points.
OPS will host Trinity-Byrnes on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. for the last regular season game.
Dorchester Academy 47
Patrick Henry Academy 33
ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy won a 47-33 SCISA Region 2-A home game against Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders were led by Savanna Varn with 18 points, and Lydia Hofstetter with 12 points.
DA (16-4 overall, 11-1 in region) plays a non-region game at Calhoun Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m.
C.A. Johnson 42
Calhoun County 36
ST. MATTHEWS – In a game to decide the Region 3-2A regular season champion, C.A. Johnson won 42-36 at Calhoun County on Tuesday.
T. Grey led the Hornets (10-15 overall, 6-2 in region) with 17 points, while Patriece Hayes added 12 points, and Raven Wilson added 11 points.
The Lady Saints (7-12 overall, 5-3 in region) were led by Jayda Brunson and Warnazia Russell with 9 points apiece, and Shy'an Cokley with 5 points.
The first round of Class 2A playoffs will begin on Tuesday, February 18.
Denmark-Olar 50
Ridge Spring-Monetta 40
RIDGE SPRING – The Lady Vikings of Denmark-Olar took a 50-40 road win in Region 3-A play at Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.
D-O (15-6 overall, 11-2 in region) was led by Aijalon Wroten with 17 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals, Aveion Walker with 13 points, 4 assists, 5 steals, Lakiyah Coleman 6 points, 3 rebounds, and an assist, Dyneka Roberts with 5 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals, Imani Williams with 6 points and 2 rebounds, and Tanihay Holman with 4 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
D-O will play host to North on Thursday for senior night at 6 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 32
Jefferson Davis Academy 18
BLACKVILLE – Holly Hill Academy took a 32-18 road win in SCISA Region 2-A play at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.
HHA was led by Abby Montgomery with 10 points, and Madison Steele and Brooke Fennessy with 7 points apiece.
The Lady Raiders will play at St. John's Christian on Friday at 6 p.m. to finish the regular season.
Williston-Elko 63
North 52
NORTH – Williston-Elko took a 63-52 road win in Region 3-A play at North on Tuesday.
The host Lady Eagles (2-17 overall, 2-11 in region) were paced by Azaria Horton with 20 points, 5 steals, Zoe Hawkins with a double-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals, Jakira Scott with 7 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and Daja Summer with 11 points and a rebound.
The Lady Eagles will play at Denmark-Olar on Thursday at 6 p.m. in their final regular season game.
Lake Marion 70
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 22
Lake Marion picked up a 70-22 Region 8-3A win against Ridgeland-Hardeeville on Tuesday.
The Lady Gators were led in scoring by Quanaisha Myers with 23 points, Antwanique Walley with 22 points, Yasmin Richardson with 9 points, and JaIana Turnage with 8 points.
Lake Marion will begin play in Class 3A playoffs on Monday.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Patrick Henry Academy 53
Dorchester Academy 29
ST. GEORGE – Patrick Henry Academy took a 53-29 SCISA Region 2-A road win at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.
DA was led by Caden Weeks with 11 points, and Manning Thompson with 7 points.
The JV Raiders (11-8 overall, 7-5 in region) play a non-region game at Calhoun Academy on Thursday at 5 p.m.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 29
Patrick Henry Academy 5
ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy took a 29-5 home win in region play against Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday.
The JV Lady Raiders were led by Krystal Judy with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals, and Paige Shelton with 5 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals.
DA (16-2 overall, 10-0 in region) plays a non-region game at Calhoun Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Jefferson Davis Academy 24
Holly Hill Academy 2
BLACKVILLE – Jefferson Davis Academy took a 24-2 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday.
Sydney swank and Ragan Steele each had a point for HHA.
WEDNESDAY'S COLLEGE
BASKETBALL GAMES
South Carolina at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Clemson at Pittsburg, 9 p.m.