T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto boys take region title

The Lady Saints (7-12 overall, 5-3 in region) were led by Jayda Brunson and Warnazia Russell with 9 points apiece, and Shy'an Cokley with 5 points.

The first round of Class 2A playoffs will begin on Tuesday, February 18.

Denmark-Olar 50

Ridge Spring-Monetta 40

RIDGE SPRING – The Lady Vikings of Denmark-Olar took a 50-40 road win in Region 3-A play at Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.

D-O (15-6 overall, 11-2 in region) was led by Aijalon Wroten with 17 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals, Aveion Walker with 13 points, 4 assists, 5 steals, Lakiyah Coleman 6 points, 3 rebounds, and an assist, Dyneka Roberts with 5 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals, Imani Williams with 6 points and 2 rebounds, and Tanihay Holman with 4 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

D-O will play host to North on Thursday for senior night at 6 p.m.

Holly Hill Academy 32

Jefferson Davis Academy 18

BLACKVILLE – Holly Hill Academy took a 32-18 road win in SCISA Region 2-A play at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.