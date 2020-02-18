T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto boys, O-W girls open playoffs with wins

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Edisto 70

Lake Marion 41

CORDOVA – The No. 1-seeded Edisto Cougars took a 70-41 home win in first-round lower state playoff action against the Lake Marion Gators on Tuesday.

The Cougars (19-5 record) built up a 28-15 lead by halftime, and only increased the lead in the final two quarters of play.

Edisto was led by 14 points apiece from Chris Grant and I'Quwania Nimmons, 12 points from Dawn Muller, 10 points from Jaquarius Simons, and 8 points from Matthew Jennings.

Lake Marion (3-17 record) was led by Dettrick Jenkins with 9 points, Dontrell Thompson with 8 points, and both Tyrine Mazyck and Lynden Jamison with 6 points apiece.

Edisto will play host to Cheraw on Friday at 7 p.m. in a second-round game. The Braves (14-11 record) eliminated Georgetown 46-22 in first-round action on Tuesday in Georgetown.

Denmark-Olar 84

Lamar 55