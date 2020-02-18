T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto boys, O-W girls open playoffs with wins

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Edisto 70
Lake Marion 41
CORDOVA – The No. 1-seeded Edisto Cougars took a 70-41 home win in first-round lower state playoff action against the Lake Marion Gators on Tuesday.
The Cougars (19-5 record) built up a 28-15 lead by halftime, and only increased the lead in the final two quarters of play.
Edisto was led by 14 points apiece from Chris Grant and I'Quwania Nimmons, 12 points from Dawn Muller, 10 points from Jaquarius Simons, and 8 points from Matthew Jennings.
Lake Marion (3-17 record) was led by Dettrick Jenkins with 9 points, Dontrell Thompson with 8 points, and both Tyrine Mazyck and Lynden Jamison with 6 points apiece.
Edisto will play host to Cheraw on Friday at 7 p.m. in a second-round game. The Braves (14-11 record) eliminated Georgetown 46-22 in first-round action on Tuesday in Georgetown.
Denmark-Olar 84
Lamar 55
LAMAR – Diontra Wiggins scored a team-high 22 points, and added 6 rebounds to lead the Denmark-Olar Vikings to an 84-55 road win at Lamar to begin Class A lower state playoffs on Tuesday.
Davantae Walker added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists for D-O, while Zachary Davis added 13 points, Ty'Plique Hill added 10 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, and Malik Palmer added 9 points, 16 assists and 4 rebounds.
The Vikings (12-15 record) will play at No. 1 seed High Point Academy (15-11 record) in Spartanburg on Friday at 7 p.m. in second-round action.
Bethune-Bowman 50
Palmetto Scholars 40
ROWESVILLE – Bethune-Bowman took a 50-40 home win against Palmetto Scholars in Class A lower state first-round action on Tuesday.
The Mohawks will play at No. 1-seeded Hemingway on Friday at 7 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 63
Walhalla 23
WALHALLA – Orangeburg-Wilkinson picked up a 63-23 road win at Walhalla on Tuesday in first-round Class 4A upper state action.
The Bruinettes were led by Shar'dasia Zeigler with 21 points, and D'Mya Tucker with 14 points.
O-W (21-4 record) plays at No. 1-seeded Westwood (23-4 record) in Blythewood on Friday at 7 p.m. The Lady Redhawks won 49-37 at home against Greer in first-round play on Tuesday.
Kingstree 46
Calhoun County 34
ST. MATTHEWS – The second-seeded Calhoun County Lady Saints saw their season come to an end in the first-round of Class 2A lower state playoffs with Tuesday's 46-34 home loss to fifth-seeded Kingstree.
CC (7-13 record) was outscored 17-6 in the fourth quarter by the Lady Jaguars.
Woodland 48
Carver's Bay 46
BYRD – Woodland held on to take a 48-46 home win against Carver's Bay in the first round of Class 2A lower state playoffs on Tuesday.
The Lady Wolverines (15-6 record) will host Burke (8-11 record) on Friday at 7 p.m. in second-round action. Burke won 54-42 at Columbia on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY'S BASKETBALL
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Woodland boys at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
OP goes unbeaten,
wins region title
Orangeburg Prep finished the season undefeated (22-0 record) and won the region championship with Tuesday's 29-24 victory against Wilson Hall.
Katherine Lambrecht led the way for the JV Lady Indians with 7 points, while Isabelle Wassell had 6 points and 7 rebounds, and Laine Grubbs had 5 points and 13 rebounds.