T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto boys, O-W girls open playoffs with wins
T&D REGION SPORTS

T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto boys, O-W girls open playoffs with wins

Edisto basketball playoff pic vs. Lake Marion

Edisto's Matthew Jennings (11) goes strong to the basket against the defense of Lake Marion's Dontrell Thompson (23) during Tuesday night's Class 3A first-round lower state playoff game in Cordova. The Cougars won 70-41, and will host Cheraw on Friday at 7 p.m.

 CHRIS CLARK, T&D

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Edisto 70

Lake Marion 41

CORDOVA – The No. 1-seeded Edisto Cougars took a 70-41 home win in first-round lower state playoff action against the Lake Marion Gators on Tuesday.

The Cougars (19-5 record) built up a 28-15 lead by halftime, and only increased the lead in the final two quarters of play.

Edisto was led by 14 points apiece from Chris Grant and I'Quwania Nimmons, 12 points from Dawn Muller, 10 points from Jaquarius Simons, and 8 points from Matthew Jennings.

Lake Marion (3-17 record) was led by Dettrick Jenkins with 9 points, Dontrell Thompson with 8 points, and both Tyrine Mazyck and Lynden Jamison with 6 points apiece.

Edisto will play host to Cheraw on Friday at 7 p.m. in a second-round game. The Braves (14-11 record) eliminated Georgetown 46-22 in first-round action on Tuesday in Georgetown.

T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto boys take region title

Denmark-Olar 84

Lamar 55

LAMAR – Diontra Wiggins scored a team-high 22 points, and added 6 rebounds to lead the Denmark-Olar Vikings to an 84-55 road win at Lamar to begin Class A lower state playoffs on Tuesday.

Davantae Walker added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists for D-O, while Zachary Davis added 13 points, Ty'Plique Hill added 10 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, and Malik Palmer added 9 points, 16 assists and 4 rebounds.

The Vikings (12-15 record) will play at No. 1 seed High Point Academy (15-11 record) in Spartanburg on Friday at 7 p.m. in second-round action.

Bethune-Bowman 50

Palmetto Scholars 40

ROWESVILLE – Bethune-Bowman took a 50-40 home win against Palmetto Scholars in Class A lower state first-round action on Tuesday.

The Mohawks will play at No. 1-seeded Hemingway on Friday at 7 p.m.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 63

Walhalla 23

WALHALLA – Orangeburg-Wilkinson picked up a 63-23 road win at Walhalla on Tuesday in first-round Class 4A upper state action.

The Bruinettes were led by Shar'dasia Zeigler with 21 points, and D'Mya Tucker with 14 points.

T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W teams swept by Lower Richland

O-W (21-4 record) plays at No. 1-seeded Westwood (23-4 record) in Blythewood on Friday at 7 p.m. The Lady Redhawks won 49-37 at home against Greer in first-round play on Tuesday.

Kingstree 46

Calhoun County 34

ST. MATTHEWS – The second-seeded Calhoun County Lady Saints saw their season come to an end in the first-round of Class 2A lower state playoffs with Tuesday's 46-34 home loss to fifth-seeded Kingstree.

CC (7-13 record) was outscored 17-6 in the fourth quarter by the Lady Jaguars.

Woodland 48

Carver's Bay 46

BYRD – Woodland held on to take a 48-46 home win against Carver's Bay in the first round of Class 2A lower state playoffs on Tuesday.

The Lady Wolverines (15-6 record) will host Burke (8-11 record) on Friday at 7 p.m. in second-round action. Burke won 54-42 at Columbia on Tuesday. 

WEDNESDAY'S BASKETBALL

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Woodland boys at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

OP goes unbeaten,

wins region title

Orangeburg Prep finished the season undefeated (22-0 record) and won the region championship with Tuesday's 29-24 victory against Wilson Hall.

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

Katherine Lambrecht led the way for the JV Lady Indians with 7 points, while Isabelle Wassell had 6 points and 7 rebounds, and Laine Grubbs had 5 points and 13 rebounds.

