VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Edisto 50

Denmark-Olar 49

CORDOVA - Edisto held off Denmark-Olar for a 50-49 non-region home win on Thursday.

The Vikings made one of three free throws in the final seconds, but it wasn't enough to tie the game or take the late lead.

The Cougars (10-4 record) were led by Dawn Muller with 14 points, and Jabarie Williams with 10 points.

Denmark-Olar was led by Malik Palmer's game-high 18 points, Davrouetae Walker's 12 points and Ty'Plique Hill's 10 points.

Edisto will play at Allendale-Fairfax on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Clarendon Hall 75

Patrick Henry 43

SUMMERTON - Clarendon Hall won 75-43 at home on Thursday against Patrick Henry Academy.

Zyan Gilmore led the way for the Saints with a double-double of 32 points and 10 steals, while Kylic Horton added 19 points, and Kade Elliott added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Clarendon Hall (5-3) plays at St. John's Christian on Friday.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denmark-Olar 53

Edisto 18

CORDOVA - Denmark-Olar took a convincing 53-18 non-region road win at Edisto on Thursday.

Avey Williams led the way for the Lady Vikings with 14 points, 3 assists and 5 steals, while Dyneka Roberts added a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Aijalon Wroten added 8 points, an assist and 4 steals.

D-O is now 8-4 overall, 3-0 in Region 3-A. 

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Heathwood Hall 25

Orangeburg Prep 24

Orangeburg Prep fell to 1-3 after losing to Heathwood Hall (7-0) on Thursday at home by a single point, 25-24.

The B-Team Indians were led in scoring by Harris Holstein and Walt Mims with 7 points each, Austin Hall and Brayden Gramling with 4 points each, and Avery Ravenell with 3 points.

Orangeburg Prep will be back in action on Friday at 6 p.m. at Wilson Hall in Sumter.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 17

Heathwood Hall 9

Orangeburg Prep picked up a 17-9 home win against Heathwood Hall on Thursday.

OP was led by Savannah McClain with 6 points and Izzy Exum with 4 points.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to play at Wilson Hall in Sumter on Friday.

