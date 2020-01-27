VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 53
Thomas Heyward 22
ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy won a 53-22 non-region home game against Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday night.
The Lady Raiders were led by Lydia Hofstetter with 17 points and Savanna Varn with 9 points.
DA (11-4 overall, 6-1 in region) plays host to Andrew Jackson Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in SCISA Region 2-A play.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Thomas Heyward 55
Dorchester Academy 45
ST. GEORGE – Thomas Heyward took a 55-45 non-region win at Dorchester Academy on Monday night.
For the Raiders, Ben Stokes scored 13 points and Colby Weeks added 10 points.
DA (6-8 overall, 3-4 in region) will play host to Andrew Jackson Academy in SCISA Class 2-A play on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Clarendon Hall 94
Conway Christian 64
SUMMERTON – Clarendon Hall took a 94-64 non-region home win against Conway Christian on Monday.
The Saints were led by Jahnarious Snell with 27 points, Traveon Davis with 25 points, Kylic Horton with 21 points, and Zyan Gilmore with 11 points.
CHS (13-3 overall, 6-0 in region) will play at Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday in a SCISA Region 2-A contest at 7:30 p.m.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 30
Thomas Heyward 9
ST. GEORGE – Paige Shelton had a double-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocked shots to help Dorchester Academy win a non-region home game against Thomas Heyward on Monday.
DA (12-2 overall, 6-0 in region) will play Friday at Holly Hill Academy at 4 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 36 Double OT
Thomas Heyward 32
ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy won in double overtime on Monday in a home non-region game against Thomas Heyward Academy.
For the Raiders, Connor Hartzog had a double-double of 13 points, 5 rebounds, 10 steals and 4 assists, while Manning Thompson had 12 points.
DA (9-5 overall, 5-2 in region) plays host to Andrew Jackson Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 30
Wilson Hall 18
Orangeburg Prep took a 30-18 home win against Wilson Hall on Monday.
Leading scorers for OP were Lauren Ballew with 10 points, Izzy Exum with 8 points, and Prestan Schurlknight, Kate Holstein, and Graysen Garrick each with 4 points.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to play Laurence Manning for the last game of the season on Thursday.
Calhoun Academy 20
Colleton Prep 18
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun Academy got Bteam girls against Colleton Prep Academy got scoring from 8 different players to take a 20-18 home win against Colleton Prep on Monday.
For CA, Jacey Dixon had 4 points, and both Sarah Elizabeth McLeod and Claire Rickenbaker had 3 points.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 37
Wilson Hall 30
Orangeburg Prep picked up a 37-30 home win against Wilson Hall on Monday.
The B-Team Indians moved to 5-4 this season.
OP was led in scoring by Jody Gillam with 9 points and Harris Holstein with 8 points. Walt Mims and Austin Hall each added 6 points.
The B-Team Indians will close out their season at Laurence Manning on Thursday in a 6 p.m. game.
Holly Hill-Roberts 38
Elloree Middle 14
Holly Hill-Roberts Middle took a 38-14 win against Elloree on Monday.
Leading scorers for HH-RMS were Christopher Ferguson with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, Jaiveon Jamison with 7 points and 4 assists, and William Bradshaw with 6 points.
Holly Hill-Roberts will play at Bethune-Bowman on Wednesday.
Calhoun Academy 34
Colleton Prep 22
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun Academy won a 34-22 game against Colleton Prep at home on Monday.
Leading the way for CA was Hunter Thornburg with 10 points, Chase Strickland with 6 points, and H.B. Walling and Seth Burns with 4 points apiece.
