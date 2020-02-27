T&D REGION SPORTS: Dorchester girls, AJA and Clarendon Hall boys all make state finals

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 42
Cathedral Academy 27
SUMTER – Dorchester Academy won a SCISA Class A state semifinal game 42-27 against Cathedral Academy on Thursday at Wilson Hall.
The Lady Raiders (20-4 record) will play Beaufort Academy for the state championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center.
On Thursday, DA was led by a game-high 22 points from Lydia Hofstetter, while Maura Weathers added 12 points.
Matti Riddick led Cathedral Academy with 10 points.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 87
Conway Christian Academy 79
SUMTER – Andrew Jackson Academy took an 87-79 win against Conway Christian Academy on Thursday at Wilson Hall in a SCISA Class A state semifinal game.
The Confederates will play defending state champion Clarendon Hall for the state title on Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center at 12:30 p.m.
AJA only led 44-41 at the half, but led 66-60 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring CCA 21-19 late.
Mikey Templeton led the Confederates with 25 points, while Chandler Hayden added 23 points, James Mingo added 18 points.
Clarendon Hall School 72
Richard Winn Academy 43
SUMTER – Traveon Davis posted a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals and 7 assists to lead defending state champion Clarendon Hall in Thursday's 72-43 SCISA Class A state semifinal win against Richard Winn Academy at Wilson Hall in Sumter.
Kylic Horton added 8 points and 11 rebounds for the Saints (21-4 record), while Jahnarious Snell added a game-high 24 points and 8 rebounds, and Zyan Gilmore added 13 points.
Clarendon Hall will play Andrew Jackson Academy on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. inside the Sumter Civic Center for the state championship.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Branchville 16
Wade Hampton 4
HAMPTON – Branchville opened the season with a 16-4 win at Wade Hampton on Thursday.
Jacob Watkins and Nathan Bauer each had 2 hits and 3 RBI for the Yellow Jackets, as Dillon Kilgus added 4 RBI.
Laurence Manning 6
Calhoun Academy 5
MANNING – Calhoun Academy managed one hit more than Laurence Manning Academy on Thursday, but the host Swampcats scored 2 runs on a double by J.T. Stanley in the bottom of the ninth inning to win 6-5.
Bates Felder led the Cavaliers (8 team hits, compared to just 7 by LMA) with 2 hits in 3 at-bats, while Blake Edmunds added 2 RBI.
Matt Layton shouldered the loss for CA, allowing a hit and 2 runs across a third of an inning on the mound. Starting pitcher Connor Brinson pitched 3 innings for CA, collecting 5 strikeouts, while allowing 3 hits and 2 runs.
CA (0-1 record) plays at Hammond School on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
JV BASEBALL
Laurence Manning 12
Calhoun Academy 2
MANNING – Laurence Manning Academy took a 12-2 home win against Calhoun Academy on Thursday.
Connor Hayes (0-1) took the loss on the mound for CA, going 3 innings and striking out 3 batters.
Cale Quattlebaum registered the lone hit for the JV Cavaliers.