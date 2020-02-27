T&D REGION SPORTS: Dorchester girls, AJA and Clarendon Hall boys all make state finals

Calhoun Academy 5

MANNING – Calhoun Academy managed one hit more than Laurence Manning Academy on Thursday, but the host Swampcats scored 2 runs on a double by J.T. Stanley in the bottom of the ninth inning to win 6-5.

Bates Felder led the Cavaliers (8 team hits, compared to just 7 by LMA) with 2 hits in 3 at-bats, while Blake Edmunds added 2 RBI.

Matt Layton shouldered the loss for CA, allowing a hit and 2 runs across a third of an inning on the mound. Starting pitcher Connor Brinson pitched 3 innings for CA, collecting 5 strikeouts, while allowing 3 hits and 2 runs.

CA (0-1 record) plays at Hammond School on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

JV BASEBALL

Laurence Manning 12

Calhoun Academy 2

MANNING – Laurence Manning Academy took a 12-2 home win against Calhoun Academy on Thursday.

Connor Hayes (0-1) took the loss on the mound for CA, going 3 innings and striking out 3 batters.

Cale Quattlebaum registered the lone hit for the JV Cavaliers.

