T&D REGION SPORTS: DA girls, HHA boys win

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 32
Holly Hill Academy 22
ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy took a 32-22 region home win against Holly Hill Academy on Thursday.
DA was led by Maura Weathers with 9 points, and Krystal Judy with 8 points.
For HHA, Madison Steele scored 8 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Brooke Fennessy and Laura Grace Atkinson each scored 4 points.
DA is 3-5 overall, 3-2 in region play, and will play host to Patrick Henry in a game on Tuesday.
HHA will play host to Patrick Henry on Friday.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 58
Dorchester Academy 35
ST. GEORGE — Holly Hill Academy picked up a road region win at Dorchester Academy 58-35 on Thursday to move to 8-0 on the season.
For HHA, Ethan Stokes had 22 points and Jabari Sumpter added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
For DA, Ben Marchant had 10 points, while Ben Singletary had 8 points.
DA (1-5 overall, 1-4 in region) will play host to Patrick Henry on Tuesday.
HHA will play host to Patrick Henry on Friday.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 36
Holly Hill Academy 22
ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy took a 36-22 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Thursday.
For DA, Pearl Grooms scored 12 points, while Lauren Creel scored 10 points.
HHA was paced by Ragan Steele with 14 points.
DA will play host to Patrick Henry on Tuesday.
HHA will play host to Patrick Henry on Friday.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 41
Holly Hill Academy 20
ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy took a 41-20 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Thursday.
For DA, Connor Hartzog had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 7 steals, while Waylon Gruber added 9 points, and Manning Thompson added 7 points.
For HHA, Jayden Moyer had 10 points.
DA is 5-1 overall, 4-1 in region play, and will play host to Patrick Henry on Tuesday.
HHA will play host to Patrick Henry on Friday.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 15
Northside Christian 10
ST. MATTHEWS — The Lady Cavaliers of Calhoun Academy beat Northside Christian 15-10 on Thursday night.
Leading scorers CA were Layla Walker with 10 points, Weathers Smith with 3 points, and Natalie Grace Porth with 2 points.
The Lady Cavaliers (3-0) will travel to play at Northside Christian on Monday.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Northside Christian 29
Calhoun Academy 20
ST. MATTHEWS — Northside Christian won 29-20 at Calhoun Academy on Thursday.
CA was led by Crews Felder with 11 points and Colt Layton with 9 points.