T&D REGION SPORTS: D-O girls fall, Clarendon Hall and AJA boys advance

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
High Point 49
Denmark-Olar 34
SPARTANBURG – High Point Academy advanced to Class A upper state semifinals with Monday's 49-34 home win against Denmark-Olar.
Denmark-Olar finished the season with a 17-7 record.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 87
Wardlaw Academy 70
SUMTER – Andrew Jackson Academy advanced to the SCISA Class A state semifinals with Monday's 87-70 win at Wilson Hall against Wardlaw Academy.
Mikey Templeton led the Confederates with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, while James Mingo added 32 points, Jonathan Schaffer added 14 points and 9 rebounds, and Chandler Hayden added 14 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
No. 1 seed AJA (28-6 record) will play No. 2 seed Conway Christian at Wilson Hall gym A on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Clarendon Hall 84
Charleston Collegiate 61
SUMTER – Defending SCISA Class A state champion Clarendon Hall advance to the Class A state semifinals with Monday's 84-61 win against Charleston Collegiate at Wilson Hall.
Jahnarious Snell led the Saints with 28 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, while Traveon Davis added 17 points, 2 steals, 5 assists, Kylic Horton added a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, Zyan Gilmore added 10 points, 5 steals, DaQuavion Miller added 9 points, and Kade Elliott with 4 points and 2 blocks.
Charleston Collegiate was led by R.J. Rock with 25 points.
No. 1 seed Clarendon Hall (20-3 record) will play No. 1 seed Richard Winn Academy on Thursday at Wilson Hall gym B at 7:30 p.m. in semifinal action.