VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Clarendon Hall 96

Dorchester Academy 46

SUMMERTON – Clarendon Hall took a 96-46 home win against Dorchester Academy in SCISA Region 2-A play on Thursday, thanks in part to a game-high 28 points from former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout Jahnarious Snell.

Zyan Gilmore added 26 points for the Saints (11-3 overall, 6-0 in region play), while Kylic Horton added 23 points and Traveon Davis added 8 points.

For DA, Brodie Marchant had 15 points, while Hunter Hartzog had 12 points.

Clarendon Hall will play host to Andrew Jackson Academy (18-4 overall, 4-1 in region play) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.

The Raiders (5-7 overall, 2-4 in region play) will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.  in another region contest.

Beaufort Academy 56

Holly Hill Academy 51

BEAUFORT – Beaufort Academy won a non-region home game 56-51 against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday.

HHA was led by Perrin Breland with 14 points, and both Jabari Sumpter and Marion Breland with 13 points apiece. 

The Raiders will play host to St. John's Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 69

Clarendon Hall 22

SUMMERTON – Dorchester Academy took a 69-22 road win in SCISA Region 2-A play on Thursday at Clarendon Hall.

The Lady Raiders were led by Lydia Hofstetter with 14 points, Savanna Varn with 10 points, and Laura Singletary with 10 points.

DA (9-4 overall, 5-1 in region play) will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.

Clarendon Hall will play host to Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.

Beaufort Academy 67

Holly Hill Academy 24

BEAUFORT – Beaufort Academy took a 67-24 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday night.

HHA was led by Madison Steele with 12 points.

The Lady Raiders will play host to St. John's Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 48

Clarendon Hall 34

SUMMERTON – Dorchester Academy got 14 points from Connor Hartzog and 11 points from Manning Thompson on Thursday to take a SCISA Region 2-A win at Clarendon Hall on Thursday.

DA (7-5 overall, 4-2 in region play) will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday in a 5 p.m. region contest.

Edisto 47, Gilbert 38

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 24

Clarendon Hall 16

SUMMERTON – Paige Shelton posted a double-double of 10 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks in leading Dorchester Academy to a 24-16 SCISA Region 2-A win at Clarendon Hall on Thursday.

DA (10-2 overall, 5-0 in region play) will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy at 4 p.m. on Friday in another region contest.

