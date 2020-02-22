T&D REGION SPORTS: CC boys lose, OPS girls win in postseason action

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Allendale-Fairfax 63
Calhoun County 57
ALLENDALE – Calhoun County lost 63-57 at Allendale-Fairfax in the second round of SCHSL Class 2A lower state playoffs on Saturday.
The Saints finished the season with a 20-7 record, winning 17 of their last 20 games. But, on Saturday, they made just 11 of their 23 free throws.
Calhoun County led 30-28 at the half, and held a 42-40 advantage going into the fourth quarter. In the final frame, the Tigers outscored the Saints 23-15 to take the win at home.
Calhoun County was led by Russell Brunson Jr. with 23 points, Jabare Perry with 9 points, and Jaheim Middleton and Kendall Huggins with 7 points apiece.
Shawn Jones led Allendale-Fairfax with a game-high 27 points, including making 12 of his 14 free throws. C. Mitchell added 11 points for the home team, while Lonzado Badger and Jahiem Singleton each added 9 points.
The Tigers (10-10 record) advance to play at North Charleston on Tuesday. North Charleston upset No. 1 seed Johnsonville on Saturday.
Andrew Jackson Academy 68
Laurens Academy 38
COLUMBIA – Andrew Jackson Academy won 68-38 against Laurens Academy at Heathwood Hall on Friday in SCISA Class A state tournament play.
The Confederates were led by James Mingo with 15 points and 3 assists, Mikey Templeton with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jonathan Schaffer with 9 points and 11 rebounds, and Chandler Hayden with 8 points and 4 assists.
All 10 players scored for AJA (27-6 record), which will play a second-round game on Monday against Wardlaw Academy at 7 p.m. at Wilson Hall.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 49
Augusta Christian 44
COLUMBIA – Orangeburg Prep opened play in the SCISA Class 3A state tournament with a 49-44 win against Augusta Christian on Saturday at Heathwood Hall.
The Lady Indians (20-8 record) will play Northwood Academy in the quarterfinal round at the Sumter Civic Center on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
OP was led by freshman Campbell Delaney with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals, Ryn Grubbs with 9 points and 4 rebounds, and senior Bailey Livingston with 8 points and 7 rebounds. Senior guard Lindsay Salley also chipped in 7 points and grabbed 4 rebounds, while guarding Augusta Christian's leading scorer Morgan Millhouse (23 points per game average) and keeping her to just 17 points. JoJo Wolfe and Cate Fogle added 4 points each for Orangeburg Prep.
Robert E. Lee Academy 64
Calhoun Academy 45
SUMTER – Calhoun Academy lost in the first round of the SCISA Class A state tournament on Saturday at Wilson Hall, falling 64-45 to Robert E. Lee Academy.
Laken Barnes scored a game-high 18 points for CA, followed by Rebekah Haigler with 15 points.
The Lady Cavaliers finished the season with an 11-13 record, with Barnes and Haigler both named All-Region players.