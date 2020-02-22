T&D REGION SPORTS: CC boys lose, OPS girls win in postseason action

COLUMBIA – Andrew Jackson Academy won 68-38 against Laurens Academy at Heathwood Hall on Friday in SCISA Class A state tournament play.

The Confederates were led by James Mingo with 15 points and 3 assists, Mikey Templeton with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jonathan Schaffer with 9 points and 11 rebounds, and Chandler Hayden with 8 points and 4 assists.

All 10 players scored for AJA (27-6 record), which will play a second-round game on Monday against Wardlaw Academy at 7 p.m. at Wilson Hall.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 49

Augusta Christian 44

COLUMBIA – Orangeburg Prep opened play in the SCISA Class 3A state tournament with a 49-44 win against Augusta Christian on Saturday at Heathwood Hall.

The Lady Indians (20-8 record) will play Northwood Academy in the quarterfinal round at the Sumter Civic Center on Tuesday at 5 p.m.