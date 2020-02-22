T&D REGION SPORTS: CC boys lose, OPS girls win in postseason action
0 comments
editor's pick
T&D REGION SPORTS

T&D REGION SPORTS: CC boys lose, OPS girls win in postseason action

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
generic Basketball clip art

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Allendale-Fairfax 63

Calhoun County 57

ALLENDALE – Calhoun County lost 63-57 at Allendale-Fairfax in the second round of SCHSL Class 2A lower state playoffs on Saturday.

The Saints finished the season with a 20-7 record, winning 17 of their last 20 games. But, on Saturday, they made just 11 of their 23 free throws.

Calhoun County led 30-28 at the half, and held a 42-40 advantage going into the fourth quarter. In the final frame, the Tigers outscored the Saints 23-15 to take the win at home.

Calhoun County was led by Russell Brunson Jr. with 23 points, Jabare Perry with 9 points, and Jaheim Middleton and Kendall Huggins with 7 points apiece.

Shawn Jones led Allendale-Fairfax with a game-high 27 points, including making 12 of his 14 free throws. C. Mitchell added 11 points for the home team, while Lonzado Badger and Jahiem Singleton each added 9 points.

The Tigers (10-10 record) advance to play at North Charleston on Tuesday. North Charleston upset No. 1 seed Johnsonville on Saturday.

Calhoun County looks to add to storied basketball legacy

Andrew Jackson Academy 68

Laurens Academy 38

COLUMBIA – Andrew Jackson Academy won 68-38 against Laurens Academy at Heathwood Hall on Friday in SCISA Class A state tournament play.

The Confederates were led by James Mingo with 15 points and 3 assists, Mikey Templeton with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jonathan Schaffer with 9 points and 11 rebounds, and Chandler Hayden with 8 points and 4 assists.

All 10 players scored for AJA (27-6 record), which will play a second-round game on Monday against Wardlaw Academy at 7 p.m. at Wilson Hall.

T&D REGION SPORTS: H-K-T boys fall, B-B boys, D-O girls win in playoff action

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 49

Augusta Christian 44

COLUMBIA – Orangeburg Prep opened play in the SCISA Class 3A state tournament with a 49-44 win against Augusta Christian on Saturday at Heathwood Hall.

The Lady Indians (20-8 record) will play Northwood Academy in the quarterfinal round at the Sumter Civic Center on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

OP was led by freshman Campbell Delaney with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals, Ryn Grubbs with 9 points and 4 rebounds, and senior Bailey Livingston with 8 points and 7 rebounds. Senior guard Lindsay Salley also chipped in 7 points and grabbed 4 rebounds, while guarding Augusta Christian's leading scorer Morgan Millhouse (23 points per game average) and keeping her to just 17 points. JoJo Wolfe and Cate Fogle added 4 points each for Orangeburg Prep.

Robert E. Lee Academy 64

Calhoun Academy 45

SUMTER – Calhoun Academy lost in the first round of the SCISA Class A state tournament on Saturday at Wilson Hall, falling 64-45 to Robert E. Lee Academy.

Laken Barnes scored a game-high 18 points for CA, followed by Rebekah Haigler with 15 points.

The Lady Cavaliers finished the season with an 11-13 record, with Barnes and Haigler both named All-Region players.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News