VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun County 80

Cross 48

ST. MATTHEWS - The Saints of Calhoun County won 80-48 at home against Cross on Monday.

Jabari Perry led the way with 28 points, while Russell Brunson Jr. added 19 points.

Cross was led by A. Howard with 18 points, while X. Gaddist added 11 points.

The Saints play at Eau Claire on Friday night.

Cathedral Academy 55

Calhoun Academy 43

ST. MATTHEWS - Cathedral Academy won a home game 55-43 against Calhoun Academy on Monday.

The Cavaliers were led by Wells Fleming with 21 points, Jack Wood with 8 points and Blake Edmunds with 6 points.

For Cathedral, Joel Burgess had 18 points and Cajhae Tucker had 15 points.

CA is 8-3 and opens region play on Friday at home against Williamsburg Academy.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun County 46

Cross 40

ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun County took a 46-40 home win against Cross on Monday.

The Lady Saints were led by Shy'an Cokley with 16 points, Nataijah Williams with 13 points, and Mar'Neakia Wilson with 7 points.

The Lady Saints play at Eau Claire on Friday night.

Cathedral Academy 39

Calhoun Academy 26

NORTH CHARLESTON - Calhoun Academy lost 39-26 at Cathedral Academy on Monday.

For Calhoun, Laken Barnes had a career-high 16 points.

The Lady Cavs are 6-5 and play Williamsburg Academy at home on Friday to open conference play.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 44

Cathedral Academy 8

NORTH CHARLESTON - Calhoun Academy got 13 points from Turner Fleming in taking a 44-8 road win at Cathedral Academy on Monday.

Calhoun also got 10 points from Kade Strickland and 6 points from Connor Hayes.

Cathedral got 2 points apiece from Nate Robinson, Dan Howard, H. Murphy and Connor Long.

Calhoun Academy is 8-1 and will open region play on Friday at home against Williamsburg Academy.

BOYS B TEAM BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 36

Colleton Prep 11

Calhoun Academy took a 36-11 win against Colleton Prep on Monday.

For CA, Hunter Thornburg had 10 points and 4 rebounds, Thomas Roland had 6 points and 4 rebounds, Hamp Thornton had 5 points and 3 rebounds, Chase Strickland had 3 points and 5 rebounds, Lowndes Weeks had 2 points and 3 assists, John Goodwin Felder had 2 points and 3 steals, Seth Burns and Crews Felder each had 2 points, Brody Durr had 3 points, and Turner Houck had a point.

