T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun County, B-E, OPS and AJA boys get wins

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun County 97, Ridge Spring-Monetta 61
ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun County opened the season with a home Region 3-A win against Ridge Spring-Monetta by a score of 97-61.
Russell Brunson led the way for the Saints (1-0) with 22 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Jahiem Middleton had 17 points, while both Kendall Huggins and Christopher Mikell added 14 points apiece.
CC went 15 for 31 on free throws in the win.
The Trojans (1-3) were led by Daquan Hicks with 17 points.
The Saints are scheduled to play host to region foe Williston-Elko on Tuesday.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 65, Allendale-Fairfax 57
ALLENDALE — Bamberg-Ehrhardt won 65-57 on Friday in a Region 6-A win at Allendale-Fairfax.
The Red Raiders were led by 6-foot-8 senior forward/center Justin Baxter with a double-double of 14 points and 23 rebounds, along with a steal, 5 blocks and 2 assists.
Senior guard Deandre Vanzego added 18 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, a block and 3 assists.
Junior guard Anthony Jones added 11 points, 2 rebounds, a steal and a block, while senior forward Jacoby Crosby added 8 points, 3 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, and senior forward Brenden Williams added 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists.
The Red Raiders (12-1 record) will play host to Bethune-Bowman on Tuesday.
Orangeburg Prep 73, Lee Academy 44
BISHOPVILLE — Orangeburg Prep won 73-44 at Lee Academy on Friday in a Region 1-2A game.
The Indians are now 3-1 in region play, 5-4 overall.
A.J. Tolbert led OPS with 19 points, while Mikey Templeton added a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. McCullough Mims added 11 points, while Stokes Kirby added 7 points and 7 rebounds.
The Indians return to action at home on Tuesday against Northside Christian of Lexington.
Andrew Jackson Academy 78, Step of Faith 65
Jonathan Schaffer scored a game-high 39 points on Thursday as Andrew Jackson Academy took a 78-65 win against Step of Faith.
Also for the Warriors, Jeb Fickling had a double-double of 14 points, 21 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Chase Carson added 14 points, D.L. Johnson added 9 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists.
AJA is 6-3 and will play at Clarendon Hall on Tuesday.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 51, Lee Academy 34
BISHOPVILLE — Orangeburg Prep collected a region win on the road Friday, defeating Lee Academy by a score of 51-34.
Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 steals.
Joanna Hinds had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. Anna Beth Lambrecht, Emma Fogle, and Sidney Adicks each chipped in 5 points .
The Lady Indians will host Northside Christian of Lexington on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy 46, Step of Faith 20
Andrew Jackson Academy got 14 points apiece from Mackenzie Beard and Avery Peek in Thursday's 46-20 win against Step of Faith.
Beard also had a team-high 9 rebounds.
The Lady Warriors are now 5-2 and will play at Clarendon Hall on Tuesday.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 39, Lee Academy 9
BISHOPVILLE — Orangeburg Prep picked up a region win on the road Friday by defeating Lee Academy with a 39-9 score.
Ashby Garrick led the Lady Indians with 10 points and 5 steals. Katherine Lambrecht had 8 points and 6 steals. Ava Cuttino chipped in 8 points and pulled down 6 rebounds.
OPS will play next on January 29 at Calhoun Academy.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL