T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun County, B-E, OPS and AJA boys get wins

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun County 97, Ridge Spring-Monetta 61

ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun County opened the season with a home Region 3-A win against Ridge Spring-Monetta by a score of 97-61.

Russell Brunson led the way for the Saints (1-0) with 22 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Jahiem Middleton had 17 points, while both Kendall Huggins and Christopher Mikell added 14 points apiece.

CC went 15 for 31 on free throws in the win.

The Trojans (1-3) were led by Daquan Hicks with 17 points.

The Saints are scheduled to play host to region foe Williston-Elko on Tuesday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 65, Allendale-Fairfax 57

ALLENDALE — Bamberg-Ehrhardt won 65-57 on Friday in a Region 6-A win at Allendale-Fairfax.

The Red Raiders were led by 6-foot-8 senior forward/center Justin Baxter with a double-double of 14 points and 23 rebounds, along with a steal, 5 blocks and 2 assists.

Senior guard Deandre Vanzego added 18 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, a block and 3 assists.