T&D REGION SPORTS: CA girls, Clarendon Hall boys open with wins

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 71
Colleton Prep 49
WALTERBORO — Ethan Stokes scored 22 points to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 71-49 road win at Colleton Prep on Tuesday.
The Raiders (2-0) also got a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds from Jabari Sumpter, along with Perrin Breland 7 points and 4 steals, and Crawford Thomas with 12 rebounds.
Holly Hill Academy plays at Calhoun Academy on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning 56
Orangeburg Prep 42
MANNING — Laurence Manning took a 56-42 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.
Mikey Templeton scored a game-high 20 points for the Indians, while A.J. Tolbert added 8 points. Nick Shafer collected 7 rebounds for OP.
The Indians return to action on Friday at Wilson Hall in the Baron Classic, facing Carolina Academy at 5:30 p.m.
Clarendon Hall 71
Faith Christian 53
SUMMERTON — Two-time defending SCISA Class A state champion Clarendon Hall picked up its first win of the season with a 71-53 home victory over Faith Christian of Summerville on Tuesday.
Kylic Horton led the Saints with a double-double of 28 points and 18 rebounds. Kole Elliott added 16 points and Nathan Carlisle finished with a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Avery Goff added 7 points.
The Saints will play again on Friday, December 11 in Summerville against Faith Christian.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 34
Jefferson Davis Academy 19
BLACKVILLE — Calhoun Academy took a 34-19 road win at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday, led by 9 points apiece from Rebekah Haigler and Sara Grace Kizer.
The Lady Cavaliers will play at Colleton Prep on Friday at 6 p.m.
Colleton Prep 39
Holly Hill Academy 36
WALTERBORO — Colleton Prep got a half-court shot to win 39-36 at the final buzzer on Tuesday in a home game against Holly Hill Academy.
The visiting Lady Raiders (0-1) were led by Brooke Fennessy with 17 points, Madison Steele with 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Halle Mott with 3 points and 16 rebounds.
HHA plays at Calhoun Academy on Monday.
Clarendon Hall 29
Faith Christian 19
SUMMERTON — Clarendon Hall won 29-19 in a home game against Faith Christian on Tuesday.
Sidney Berry led the Lady Saints with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Wells James added 6 points and Ashley Timmons added 4 points. Bailey Corbett led the team on the boards with 9 rebounds.
Clarendon Hall will play at Faith Christian in Summerville on Friday, December 11.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 29
Colleton Prep 19
WALTERBORO — Holly Hill Academy took a 29-19 win at Colleton Prep on Tuesday, thanks in part to 13 points from Ragan Steele.
The Lady Raiders also got 8 points from Leanna Broadway, 4 points from Peyton Strickland, and 2 points apiece from Sydney Swank and Kaley Bell.
Calhoun Academy 16
Jefferson Davis Academy 10
BLACKVILLE — Calhoun Academy took a 16-10 road win at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday, getting a team-high 10 points from Coker Carson.
CA will play at Colleton Prep on Friday at 4 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 32
Laurence Manning 29
MANNING — Laurence Manning took a 32-29 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.
It was the opening game of the season for the Indians, who were led by Austin Hall's 9 points and 7 rebounds. Jay Plummer chipped in 8 points for OPS.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 40
Timmerman School 9
COLUMBIA — Orangeburg Prep picked up its second win of the season by defeating Timmerman School 40-9 on Wednesday.
The Lady Indians were led by Hannah Lambrecht with 14 points, Mary Legare Delaney with 8 points, Jayme Culler with 6 points, and Kristen Bizzell and Calee Hartzog both with 4 points. Brooke Fogle and Ansley Newsome both chipped in 2 points apiece.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to Colleton Prep on Monday for their next game at 5 p.m.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 51
Timmerman School 14
COLUMBIA — Orangeburg Prep won 51-14 at Timmerman School on Wednesday.
The Indians were led by T Riley with a career-high 20 points. Avery Ravenell added 8 points, while OPS got 7 each from Chris Glover and Kyle Cooper.
The Indians will play Monday night at Colleton Prep.
