T&D REGION SPORTS: CA girls, Clarendon Hall boys open with wins

Kylic Horton led the Saints with a double-double of 28 points and 18 rebounds. Kole Elliott added 16 points and Nathan Carlisle finished with a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Avery Goff added 7 points.

The Saints will play again on Friday, December 11 in Summerville against Faith Christian.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 34

Jefferson Davis Academy 19

BLACKVILLE — Calhoun Academy took a 34-19 road win at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday, led by 9 points apiece from Rebekah Haigler and Sara Grace Kizer.

The Lady Cavaliers will play at Colleton Prep on Friday at 6 p.m.

Colleton Prep 39

Holly Hill Academy 36

WALTERBORO — Colleton Prep got a half-court shot to win 39-36 at the final buzzer on Tuesday in a home game against Holly Hill Academy.

The visiting Lady Raiders (0-1) were led by Brooke Fennessy with 17 points, Madison Steele with 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Halle Mott with 3 points and 16 rebounds.

HHA plays at Calhoun Academy on Monday.