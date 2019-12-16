{{featured_button_text}}
VARSITY BOYS

BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 69

Colleton Prep 46

ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy took a 69-46 home win against Colleton Prep on Monday, led by 34 points from Wells Fleming.

John Michael Flintom and Josh Black each added 13 points apiece for the Cavaliers.

CPA was led by David McMillen's 25 points and John Tomedolskey's 8 points.

CA (7-1) will play Thursday against Thomas Heyward in the Colleton Prep Christmas Tournament.

Calhoun County 90

Swansea 42

SWANSEA - Calhoun County took a 90-42 road win at Swansea on Saturday, led by 27 points from Russell Brunson Jr.

Kendall Huggins added 17 points for the Saints, while Jaheim Middleton added 14 points.

D. Crum and T. Lowman had 8 points apiece for Swansea.

Calhoun County plays at Allendale-Fairfax on Thursday.

East Clarendon 70

Lake Marion 63

TURBEVILLE - Lake Marion dropped a road game at East Clarendon 63-17 on Saturday.

The Gators (0-3) were led by Gerlante Robinson with 26 points, Tyrine Mazyck with 8 points, and Tyvone Davis with 7 points.

Lake Marion plays on Tuesday at Manning at 7:30 p.m.

VARSITY GIRLS

BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 45

Colleton Prep 34

ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy took a 45-34 home win against Colleton Prep on Monday, led by double-doubles from Rebekah Haigler and Kaylee Kizer.

Haigler had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Kizer had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

CA plays in the Colleton Prep Christmas Tournament beginning on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 29

Colleton Prep 9

ST. MATTHEWS - The JV Cavaliers took a 29-9 win at home against Colleton Prep on Monday, led by 6 points apiece from Kade Strickland and Mac Felder.

Connor Hayes added 5 points for CA, while Turner Fleming added 4 points.

CPA was led by Wylan Sheffield with 5 points.

CA (7-1) will play at Cathedral Academy on Monday, January 6.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 33

Colleton Prep 4

ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy won a 33-4 game at home against Colleton Prep on Monday.

The JV Lady Cavs were led by Jaden Kovak, Reagan Kizer and Margaret Lambert with 6 points apiece.

CA is 7-1 on the season.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denmark-Olar 27

Barnwell 18

DENMARK - Denmark-Olar took a 27-18 win over Barnwell on Monday, led by Janairus Spellman's 13 points, 2 rebounds, 6 steals and a blocked shot.

D-O's Myasia Freeman added 4 points, 7 steals, 2 rebounds and a blocked shot.

D-O (2-1) plays Wednesday at home against Williston-Elko Middle at 5:30 p.m.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22

Holly Hill-Roberts 17

NEESES - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler picked up a home win against Holly Hill-Roberts 22-17 on Monday.

Leading scorers for HH-R were Reylin Robinson with 12 points, and Teonna Allen with 4 points.

HH-R plays at home Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Clark Middle.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Denmark-Olar 29

Barnwell 18

DENMARK - Denmark-Olar took a 29-18 win against Barnwell on Monday.

D-O was paced by Tykeem Ross with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocked shots, and Jamariony Wise with 5 points, 7 rebounds and a blocked shot.

D-O (2-1) plays host to Williston-Elko on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Holly Hill-Roberts 42

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 27

NEESES - Holly Hill-Roberts picked up a 42-27 road win at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Monday.

HH-R was led by William Bradshaw with 13 points, Nasir Void with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Mason Miles with 7 points.

HH-R plays host to Clark Middle on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

