T&D REGION SPORTS: Bamberg-Ehrhardt boys basketball tops Barnwell, stays unbeaten

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 83

Barnwell 77

BARNWELL — Bamberg-Ehrhardt moved to 6-0 this season with Tuesday's 83-77 win at Barnwell.

Senior forward Brenden Williams led the way for the Red Raiders with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, while senior center Justin Baxter added 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 6 assists.

Senior forward Jacoby Crosby added 18 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, while senior guard Deandre Vanzego added 15 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Senior guard Jaylan Parker added 7 points, 7 assists, a steal and 2 rebounds, while junior forward Deuce Capers added 6 points, an assist and 4 rebounds.

Barnwell was led with a game-high 34 points from junior guard Russell Branch, while senior guard Adam Clarke added 15 points.

B-E will play host to Barnwell on Friday.

