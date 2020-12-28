T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E boys remain unbeaten at 8-0

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt moves to 8-0 with tournament win

CHARLESTON — Bamberg-Ehrhardt improved to 8-0 this season with Monday's 86-52 win against St. John's Christian in the Lowcountry Invitational Tournament.

Jacoby Crosby led the way for B-E with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and a block, while Deuce Capers added 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

Anthony Jones added 12 points, 1 assist and 3 rebounds for the Red Raiders, while Treyton Still added 8 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Jaylan Parker added 2 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds, while Deandre Vanzego added 4 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds. Brenden Williams added 9 points, an assist, 6 steals and 7 rebounds, while Luke Ulmer added 6 points and 2 rebounds, Caleb Mintz added 2 assists, Semaj Green added 3 points, and A. Williams added 2 points, an assist, a rebound and a block.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to play Dillon Christian School on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the same event.

