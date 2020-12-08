 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E, AJA teams get wins
T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E, AJA teams get wins

generic Basketball clip art library

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 69

Denmark-Olar 60

DENMARK — Bamberg-Ehrhardt moved to 4-0 with Monday's 69-60 win at Denmark-Olar.

The Red Raiders were led by senior Jacoby Crosby with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. Senior Justin Baxter added a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, along with 2 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks, while junior Deuce Capers added 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, and senior Brenden Williams added 8 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals and a block.

D-O was led by Zachary Davis with 16 points and 11 assists, Daveontae Walker 18 points and 4 assists

B-E will play at Williston-Elko on Friday.

D-O (0-1 record) will play at Battery Creek on Friday.

Andrew Jackson Academy 67

Thomas Heyward Academy 53

EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 67-53 home win against Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday.

The Warriors were led by Chase Carson with 20 points, Jonathan Schaffer with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Colson Loadholt with 11 points.

AJA (2-0) will play at John Paul II in Ridgeland on Tuesday night.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 58

Thomas Heyward Academy 38

EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy picked up a 20-point home win against Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday night.

Mackenzie Beard led the Lady Warriors with a double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds, while Rileigh Barnes added 14 points.

AJA will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 63

Colleton Prep 12

WALTERBORO — Orangeburg Prep collected a 63-12 road victory at Colleton Prep on Monday night to remain undefeated.

The Indians were led by T Riley with 12 points, Avery Ravenell with 10 points, Chris Glover with 8 points, Charlie McCutchen with 8 points, Hart Wiles with 7 points, Morrison Burroughs with 7 points, and Kyran Glover with 6 points.

OPS hosts Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday after the 5 p.m. girls B-Team game.

