VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 83
Jefferson Davis Academy 45
BLACKVILLE - Andrew Jackson Academy took an 83-45 road win at Jefferson Davis Academy in SCISA Region 2-A play on Thursday.
The Confederates (24-5 overall, 10-2 in region) were led by James Mingo with 25 points, including six 3-pointers. Mikey Templeton added 14 points, Chandler Hayden added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists, and Trey Pulaski added 9 points.
AJA will play host to Colleton Prep on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep 41
Florence Christian 27
FLORENCE - Orangeburg Prep improved to 13-9 this season, 4-3 in SCISA Region 3-3A with Friday's 41-27 win at Florence Christian.
Tim Junious led the way with 17 points and 7 rebounds for the Indians, while Benjamin Davis added 11 points and 8 rebounds, and Hunter McClain added 7 points and 4 steals.
OP will travel to play Heathwood Hall on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Gray Collegiate 70
Calhoun County 54
COLUMBIA - Friday at Allen University, 10th-ranked Calhoun County gave the defending 2-time Class 2A state champions from Gray Collegiate their toughest game in nearly a month.
The Saints had an early lead and got a game-high 26 points from Russell Brunson Jr., but fell 70-54 to the War Eagles.
Midway through the 2nd quarter, GCA reasserted itself to take control of the game. A dominating 3rd quarter proved more than enough to hold off the visiting Saints.
The 9th straight win also clinched a 4th consecutive Region 3-2A title for the War Eagles. Tauris Watson had 17 points to lead Gray Collegiate (19-6, 6-1).
Calhoun County (17-6, 5-2) led 15-10 at the end of the 1st quarter. The Saints extended it to 7 points as Chris Mickell scored 8 of his 16 points in the 2nd quarter.
An 11-0 run sparked by Chris McDuffie's 9 points pushed the War Eagles’ ahead 24-20. He finished with 15.
Calhoun County closed the gap to 30-27 at halftime. Gray Collegiate then opened the 2nd half with 15 unanswered points to push its lead to 45-30 with 3:39 left in the 3rd quarter. The home team led from there, outscoring the Saints 28-6 in the third quarter.
Calhoun County plays host to C.A. Johnson on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in another region contest.
Clarendon Hall 76
Dorchester Academy 57
ST. GEORGE - Clarendon Hall took a 76-57 SCISA Region 2-A win at Dorchester Academy on Friday.
The Saints (16-3 overall, 10-0 in region) were led by Jahnarious Snell with 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, Traveon Davis with 22 points, Kylic Horton with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Ben Stokes led DA (6-12 overall, 3-7 in region) with 20 points, while Rhett Mizzell added 11 points.
CHS will play host to St. John's Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 69
Estill 62
NEESES - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler won a 69-62 home Region 3-A game against Estill on Friday to capture the region championship with an 11-1 record.
The Trojans (12-9 overall) were led by Irek Hartwell with 24 points, 5 steals and 7 assists, and Jamareon Tyler with 11 points, 6 steals and 8 assists.
H-K-T will play at Blackville-Hilda on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
A.C. Flora 55
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 38
COLUMBIA - A.C. Flora took a 55-38 Region 4-4A win at home against Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday.
Juniors Larry Howell and Jahmonie Jones-Parker led the Bruins with 8 points apiece, while sophomore Jordan Simpson added 7 points.
O-W (15-9 overall, 4-4 in region) will play at Crestwood on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in another region contest.
North 69
Blackville-Hilda 52
NORTH - Literyian Tyler and Jurvod Wise each had double-doubles to lead North to a 69-52 home win in Region 3-A play against Blackville-Hilda on Friday night.
Tyler finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Eagles, while wise had 14 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks. Marlik Miller added 15 points and 3 assists, while Travis Gordon added 7 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
North (8-8 overall, 6-6 in region) will play host to Williston-Elko on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Holly Hill 78
Patrick Henry 64
HOLLY HILL - Jabari Sumpter posted a double-double of 28 points and 21 rebounds to help lead Holly Hill Academy in a 78-64 SCISA Region 2-A home win on Friday against Patrick Henry Academy.
Also for the Raiders, Marion Breland had 14 points and 5 steals, Davin Walling had 10 points, Tyler Wright had 9 points and 10 rebounds, and Zach Pelloni had 9 points and 7 rebounds.
HHA will play at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Northside Christian 51
Calhoun Academy 47
ST. MATTHEWS - Northside Christian Academy took a 51-47 road win in SCISA Region 2-2A play on Friday at Calhoun Academy.
NCA was led by Jeb Reiser with 17 points and Thomas Kodman with 10 points.
CA was led by Josh Black with 19 points and Bates Felder with 7 points.
The Cavaliers (12-9 overall, 4-5 in region) play Monday at Palmetto Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 63
Clarendon Hall 27
ST. GEORGE - Dorchester Academy took a 63-27 home win in SCISA Region 2-A play against Clarendon Hall on Friday.
DA was led by Savanna Varn with 26 points, and Abigail Weathers with 10 points.
The Lady Raiders (15-4 overall, 10-1 in region) will play host to Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 58
A.C. Flora 39
COLUMBIA - Shar'dasia Zeigler scored 24 points and added 4 steals to help lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson in a 58-39 Region 4-4A road win at A.C. Flora on Friday night.
Deondra Darby added 12 points, while D'Mya Tucker added a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Asia Graves added 8 assists.
The Bruinettes (20-3 overall, 6-2 in region) will play Tuesday at Crestwood at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Florence Christian 48
Orangeburg Prep 27
FLORENCE - Florence Christian School took a 48-27 home SCISA 3-3A win against Orangeburg Prep on Friday.
The home team took a 21-5 lead in the first quarter and led the rest of the way.
Campbell Delaney led the way for OP with 9 points, while Lindsay Salley added 7 points.
Corley Keefe led the Lady Eagles (16-1, 5-1) with 13 points, while Kylie Stewart added 12 points, and Kenzie Feagin added 11 points.
OP will travel to Heathwood Hall on Tuesday to play at 6 p.m.
Denmark-Olar 61
Williston-Elko 27
WILLISTON – Denmark-Olar took a 61-27 road win in Region 3-A play on Friday at Williston-Elko.
The Lady Vikings are now 13-5 overall, 10-2 in region play.
D-O was led by Aevion Walker with a double-double of 20 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals and 2 blocks, Aijalon Wroten with a double-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals, Dyneka Roberts with a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds, and Tanijay Holman and Ebony Crawford with 4 points each.
The Lady Vikings will play at Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Gray Collegiate 48
Calhoun County 30
COLUMBIA – Gray Collegiate won a Region 3-2A home game 48-30 against Calhoun County on Friday at Allen University.
CC (7-11 overall, 5-2 in region) was led by Akirea Pabai with 9 points, while Shy'an Cokley added 8 points.
T. Doctor led the Lady War Eagles (5-16, 3-4) with 15 points.
The Lady Saints will play host to C.A. Johnson on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a region contest that will see the winner take the region championship.
Calhoun Academy 32
Northside Christian 18
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun Academy got a 32-18 home win in SCISA Region 2-2A play on Friday.
The Lady Cavaliers were led by Laken Barnes with 8 points, Rebekah Haigler with 7 points and Anna Porth with 6 points.
CA (11-10 overall, 5-4 in region) will play at Palmetto Christian on Monday at 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry 60
Holly Hill 37
HOLLY HILL – Patrick Henry Academy took a 60-37 road win in Region 2-A play at Holly Hill Academy on Friday night.
HHA was led by Abby Montgomery (only rostered senior on senior night) with 17 points, Madison Steele and Brooke Fennessy with 8 points apiece.
HHA will play at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 32
Florence Christian 3
FLORENCE – Orangeburg Prep took a 32-3 win in region play at Florence Christian School on Friday.
Anna Beth Lambrecht led the way with 8 points for OP, while Katherine Lambrecht added 6 points.
The JV Lady Indians (19-0) will host Trinity-Byrnes on Thursday at 4 p.m. for the last regular season game.
Dorchester Academy 34
Clarendon Hall 33
ST. GEORGE – Paige Shelton had a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 6 steals to lead Dorchester Academy in a 34-33 home win against Clarendon Hall on Friday.
Krystal Judy added 13 points for the JV Lady Raiders, who are 15-2 overall, 9-0 in region play.
DA will play host to Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Patrick Henry 39
Holly Hill Academy 20
HOLLY HILL –Patrick Henry Academy took a 39-20 road win at Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
The JV Lady Raiders were led by Lindsay Johnson with 10 points and Ragan Steele with 8 points.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 48
Florence Christian 36
FLORENCE – Orangeburg Prep improved to 12-7 overall and 4-3 in SCISA Region 3-3A play with a 48-36 win at Florence Christian on Friday.
OP was led by Blake Croft with a career-high 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Also for the JV Indians, John Mack had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, and Jacob Powell added 8 points.
Orangeburg Prep finishes the season on Thursday at home against Trinity-Byrnes.
Calhoun Academy 37
Northside Christian 21
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun Academy got a 37-21 home win against Northside Christian on Friday.
CA was led by Mac Felder with 12 points and Kade Strickland with 10 points.
NCA was led by Sully Crider with 10 points.
CA (15-4 overall, 3-6 in region) will play at Palmetto Christian on Monday at 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry 73
Holly Hill 39
HOLLY HILL – Patrick Henry Academy took a 73-39 win at Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Ashby Rickenbacker with 9 points, Ashton Soles with 8 points, and Jamie Stephen with 7 points.
HHA will play at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 42
Clarendon Hall 28
ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy took a 42-28 home win against Clarendon Hall on Friday.
The JV Raiders were led by Caden Weeks with 9 points, and both Connor Hartzog and Manning Thompson with 8 points apiece.
DA (11-7 overall, 7-4 in region) will play host to Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
