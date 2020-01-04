{{featured_button_text}}
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 59

Beaufort Academy 44

EHRHARDT - Andrew Jackson Academy picked up a 59-44 home win on Saturday against Beaufort Academy.

For the Confederates, Mikey Templeton had a double-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and 6 steals, while James Mingo had 19 points and 5 steals, Jonathan Schaffer had a double-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks, and Chandler Hayden had 6 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

AJA (13-1 record) will play host to Richard Winn Academy on Tuesday.

Greer Middle College 55

Clarendon Hall 51

GREENVILLE - Clarendon Hall lost the opening game of Saturday's Prep Hoops SC Showcase event at Greenville High School by a 55-51 score against Greer Middle College.

The Saints were led by Zyan Gilmore with 25 points, Traveon Davis with 10 points and Kylic Horton with 5 points.

CHS is now 4-3 and will play host to Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Calhoun County 68

Woodland 58

ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun County won a 68-58 non-region game against Woodland at home on Saturday.

Jabari Perry led the Saints with 27 points, while Russell Brunson Jr. added 25 points.

The Wolverines were led by K. Johnson with 19 points and Carlous Pelzer with 10 points.

Calhoun County (11-4) will open Region 3-2A play on Friday at Eau Claire.

