VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 81

St. John's Christian 64

EHRHARDT – Andrew Jackson Academy moved to 22-5 overall, 8-2 in SCISA Region 2-A with Monday's 81-64 home region win against St. John's Christian Academy.

The Confederates were led by Chandler Hayden with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists, while James Mingo added 19 points, Jonathan Schaffer added a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds, Mikey Templeton added 14 points and 9 rebounds, and Colyn Peek added 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

AJA plays Tuesday at Colleton Prep Academy at 7:30 p.m. 

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Edisto 38, Pelion 16

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Laurence Manning 49

Calhoun Academy 25

MANNING – Calhoun Academy lost 49-25 at Laurence Manning on Monday.

CA was led by Hunter Thornburg with 9 points, Thomas Roland and Seth Burns with 4 points apiece, and Carter Johnson and John Goodwin Felder with 3 points apiece, and Hamp Thornton with 2 points.

