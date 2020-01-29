{{featured_button_text}}
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 78

Holly Hill Academy 49

EHRHARDT –Andrew Jackson Academy won a SCISA Region 2-A home game 78-49 against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday.

James Mingo led AJA with 18 points, 4 assists, while Jonathan Schaffer added 14 points and 6 rebounds, and Chandler Hayden added 11 points and 8 rebounds.

For HHA, Davin Walling scored 14 points, Marion Breland scored 10 points, and both Perrin Breland and Jabari Sumpter scored 8 points.

AJA is now 21-5 overall and will play host to St. John's Christian on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.

HHA plays host to Dorchester Academy on Friday in a 7:30 p.m. region game.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 46

Holly Hill Academy 26

EHRHARDT – Andrew Jackson Academy took a 46-26 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday.

For HHA, Leigh Anna Johnson scored 10 points.

HHA will play host to Dorchester Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 20

Andrew Jackson Academy 10

EHRHARDT – Holly Hill Academy took a 20-10 road win at Andrew Jackson Academy on Wednesday.

Lindsey Johnson had 6 points for the Lady Raiders, while Chloe Wren added 5 points.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 51

Holly Hill Academy 19

EHRHARDT – Andrew Jackson Academy took a 51-19 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday.

HHA was led by Mason Rudd with 10 points, while Jamie Stephen added 6 points, and Christopher Marchant added 3 points.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill-Roberts 35

Bethune-Bowman 19

Holly Hill-Roberts Middle defeated Bethune-Bowman 35-19 on Wednesday.

For HH-RMS, Imorian White finished with a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Christopher Ferguson added 12 points, and both Jaiveon Jamison and Nyzir Davis added 7 points.

HH-RMS will host Howard Middle on Wednesday, February 5.

Calhoun Academy 34

Thomas Sumter 18

SUMTER – Calhoun Academy won 34-28 at Thomas Sumter on Wednesday.

For CA, Hunter Thornburg scored 11 points, while both Thomas Roland and Turner Houck added 6 points.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 22

Thomas Sumter 5

SUMTER – Calhoun Academy got 8 points from Cate Covington in taking a 22-5 road win at Thomas Sumter Academy on Wednesday.

CA also got 5 points from Jacey Dixon, and 3 points from Weathers Smith.

The B-Team Lady Cavaliers play at Laurence Manning Academy on Monday.

