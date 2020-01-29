VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 78
Holly Hill Academy 49
EHRHARDT –Andrew Jackson Academy won a SCISA Region 2-A home game 78-49 against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday.
James Mingo led AJA with 18 points, 4 assists, while Jonathan Schaffer added 14 points and 6 rebounds, and Chandler Hayden added 11 points and 8 rebounds.
For HHA, Davin Walling scored 14 points, Marion Breland scored 10 points, and both Perrin Breland and Jabari Sumpter scored 8 points.
AJA is now 21-5 overall and will play host to St. John's Christian on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
HHA plays host to Dorchester Academy on Friday in a 7:30 p.m. region game.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 46
Holly Hill Academy 26
EHRHARDT – Andrew Jackson Academy took a 46-26 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday.
For HHA, Leigh Anna Johnson scored 10 points.
HHA will play host to Dorchester Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 20
Andrew Jackson Academy 10
EHRHARDT – Holly Hill Academy took a 20-10 road win at Andrew Jackson Academy on Wednesday.
Lindsey Johnson had 6 points for the Lady Raiders, while Chloe Wren added 5 points.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 51
Holly Hill Academy 19
EHRHARDT – Andrew Jackson Academy took a 51-19 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday.
HHA was led by Mason Rudd with 10 points, while Jamie Stephen added 6 points, and Christopher Marchant added 3 points.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill-Roberts 35
Bethune-Bowman 19
Holly Hill-Roberts Middle defeated Bethune-Bowman 35-19 on Wednesday.
For HH-RMS, Imorian White finished with a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Christopher Ferguson added 12 points, and both Jaiveon Jamison and Nyzir Davis added 7 points.
HH-RMS will host Howard Middle on Wednesday, February 5.
Calhoun Academy 34
Thomas Sumter 18
SUMTER – Calhoun Academy won 34-28 at Thomas Sumter on Wednesday.
For CA, Hunter Thornburg scored 11 points, while both Thomas Roland and Turner Houck added 6 points.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 22
Thomas Sumter 5
SUMTER – Calhoun Academy got 8 points from Cate Covington in taking a 22-5 road win at Thomas Sumter Academy on Wednesday.
CA also got 5 points from Jacey Dixon, and 3 points from Weathers Smith.
The B-Team Lady Cavaliers play at Laurence Manning Academy on Monday.
