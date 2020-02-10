VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 90
Colleton Prep 42
EHRHARDT – Andrew Jackson Academy won a 90-42 SCISA Region 2-A home game against Colleton Prep on Monday for senior night.
Mikey Templeton led the way for AJA with 19 points and 7 rebounds, while James Mingo added 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Chandler Hayden added 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals, and Bryce Hughes added 8 points.
The Confederates (25-5 overall, 11-2 in region) will play at Patrick Henry Academy in Estill on Friday in another region contest at 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto Christian 66
Calhoun Academy 52
MT. PLEASANT – Palmetto Christian took a 66-52 home win in SCISA Region 2-2A play against Calhoun Academy on Monday night.
PCA was led by Kendall Chakeris with 19 points, and both Connor Rourk and Sawyer Gardner with 10 points apiece.
CA was led by Wells Fleming with 15 points, and both Bates Felder and Evan Inabinet with 12 points apiece.
CA (12-10 overall, 4-6 in region) plays at home on Thursday against Dorchester Academy in a non-region contest at 7:30 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Palmetto Christian 57
Calhoun Academy 47
MT. PLEASANT – Palmetto Christian took a 57-47 home win against Calhoun Academy on Monday.
PCA was led by Grayson Campbell with 21 points, while Tyson Kaiser added 17 points and Cole Seitz added 11 points.
CA was led by Turner Fleming with 15 points, and both Mac Felder and Connor Hayes with 8 points apiece.
CA (15-5 overall, 6-4 in region play) will play host to Dorchester Academy on Thursday at 5 p.m. in a non-region contest.
Crestwood 47
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45
SUMTER – Crestwood took a 47-45 home win against Orangeburg-Wilkinson in Region 4-4A play on Monday.
O-W was led by Jordon Hampton with 13 points, 3 assists and 2 steals, while Brykel Washington added 8 points, 4 rebounds and a steal, Michael Bowman added 7 points, 9 rebounds, and Anthony Mack added 4 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal.
O-W (11-5 overall, 5-3 in region) plays host to A.C. Flora on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
