T&D Region has 7 players named to SCBCA All-State teams

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its 2020-21 South Carolina All-State Basketball Team.

From The T&D Region, seven high school players were recognized, including five boys players and two girls players.

The Class A Boys team includes Jalen Jefferson and Literyian Tyler, both of North High School, along with Jamerion Tyler of Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, and Jacoby Crosby of Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Jordan Simpson of Orangeburg-Wilkinson made the Class 3A Boys team.

Aniyah Jones of Denmark-Olar made the Class A Girls team, while Shar'dasia Zeigler of Orangeburg-Wilkinson made the Class 3A Girls team.

CLASS A BOYS ALL-STATE TEAM

Player of the Year: Shawn Jones, Allendale Fairfax