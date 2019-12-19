{{featured_button_text}}
Bruins make a play on defense

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Michael Gilyard (30) and John Paul White (9) converge for a sack of A.C. Flora quarterback Wise Segars (5) during an October 18, 2019 Region 4-4A game in Orangeburg.

The South Carolina High School League released the list of proposed classification and region changes for the 2020 realignment period on Thursday.

The next step in the process is to allow any school who so chooses to appeal their placement to the SCHSL Classification(s) Executive Committee.

If there are no appeals impacting a certain district, the proposed realignment plan will continue as planned for the 2020-2021 school year sports calendar.

School athletic programs have been in the current classification and regions since 20-18.

For The T&D Region, the major changes on the way appear to be Orangeburg-Wilkinson moving from Class 4A to Class 3A, both Edisto and Lake Marion moving from Class 3A to Class 2A, and both Calhoun County and Bamberg-Ehrhardt moving from Class 2A to Class A.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will move into a new Region 5-3A that would include Brookland-Cayce (also moving from 4A), Fox Creek, Gilbert, Strom Thurmond and Swansea.

Edisto - which is currently in what will become O-W's new Region 5-3A - will move into a new Region 5-2A that would include Barnwell, Pelion, Silver Bluff and Wade Hampton.

Calhoun County will move into the current Region 3-A (minus Estill), joining Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, North, Denmark-Olar, Blackville-Hilda, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Wagener-Salley and Williston-Elko.

Lake Marion will move into a new Region 6-2A that would include Burke, Philip Simmons, Ridgeland-Hardeeville (a current Gators' region foe), Timberland and Woodland.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt will move into a new Region 6-A that would include Allendale-Fairfax, Bethune-Bowman, Branchville, Estill, and non-football-playing programs at Bridges Prep, Polaris Tech and Royal Live Oak.

Across the rest of the SCHSL landscape, another noticeable change is in the Pee Dee, where West Florence and South Florence will move into a new Region 6-4A along with current members Wilson, Darlington, Hartsville, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

According to the SCHSL, the goals of the reclassification and realignment process was to reduce the number of schools in the 5A classification (currently 48); increase the number of schools in the A classification (currently 38); and create a balanced number of schools in the remaining classifications (2A, 3A, 4A).

Throughout the process, geography and travel were major considerations. To address the considerations the following concepts were used:

  • The top 40 schools (by enrollment) were placed in the 5A classification;
  • The next 40 schools (by enrollment) were placed in 4A classification;
  • The remaining three classifications (A, 2A, 3A) were more challenging; therefore, the concept of plus or minus (+/-) four (4) schools was employed. This created the opportunity for schools to be assigned to more geographically friendly regions among the classifications;
  • In an effort to maximize the number of schools with football teams in each region, some schools are participating in a different region (same classification) for football only.

“I appreciate the hard work and commitment of the staff and the cooperation and patience of the member schools as we worked through this process,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said in Thursday's statement from the league office. “We truly appreciate the time and input from the reclassification/realignment guidelines committee as well.

"The newly formed group of individuals provided a wealth of experience and knowledge to assist us with this project.”

