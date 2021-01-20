REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

HKT 67, Bowman 64

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler defeated Bowman 67-64 in Bowman.

Leading scorers for HKT were: Jamereon Tyler with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals; Moses McCall with 15 points and 5 steals; and Travion Milhouse with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists.

Leading scorer for Bowman was Brad Washington with 22 points.

HKT's record is now 2-0.

HKT's next game is Friday at home against North.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

OPS 58, Calhoun Aca. 26

The Orangeburg Prep B-team boys traveled to St. Matthews on Wednesday night to face Calhoun Academy. The Indians downed the Cavaliers by a score of 58-26.

Leading scorers were Kyran Glover with 16, Avery Ravenell with 15, Cameron Cooper with 8 and Jackson Strickland with 6. Calhoun was led by Colt Layton with 14 and Crews Felder with 7.

OPS hosts Thomas Sumter Academy on Friday night at 5 p.m.

