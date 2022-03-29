REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy wins region match

GOLF

Calhoun Academy wins region match

Calhoun Academy played host to a four-team region match Tuesday at Calhoun Hills Golf Club in St. Matthews. The Cavaliers finished first after shooting a 156.

Orangeburg Prep finished second with a 165 followed by Palmetto Christian (167) and Northside Christian (237).

Will Andrews led Calhoun Academy with a score of 35. Hollison Smith finished with a score of 38. Harris Holstein led Orangeburg Prep with a score of 37.

Calhoun Academy is currently first in the region with a final region match Tuesday at Santee National. Orangeburg Prep falls to 13-3-1 and will face A.C. Flora Thursday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Morgan, Adams earn conference honors

Claflin freshmen Zoe Adams and Jacolbi Morgan were named CIAA Women's and Men's Track Athletes of the Week for their performances at the Weems Baskin Invitational at the University of South Carolina.

Adams set a conference best time of 56.32 in the women's 400 meter dash, and the second-best time of 25.28 in the women's 200 meter dash.

Morgan set the top mark in the CIAA in the men's long jump. His jump of 7.23 meters is second-best in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region.

Claflin will be back in action at the Gotta Run Invitational at Southern Wesleyan University Saturday.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 15, Thomas Sumter 0

Matt Layton threw a three-inning perfect game striking out five batters to lead the Cavaliers to a 15-0 win over Thomas Sumter Tuesday.

Layton and Mason Polin each had three hits and combined for six RBIs. Landon Barnes and Adam Lowder each added two hits for the Cavaliers.

Calhoun Academy improves to 8-5 and 4-1 in region play. The Cavaliers will travel to face Northside Christian Academy Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0