Region rivals meet as Calhoun County hosts Denmark-Olar

Region rivals meet for a third time as Calhoun County plays host to Denmark-Olar Tuesday for a shot to make the Class A boys Final Four.

The two teams first met Jan. 19 in Denmark with the Saints earning a 56-54 victory. Calhoun County's Russell Brunson scored the game-winner with just five seconds left in the game.

Calhoun County earned the season sweep a few weeks later with an 80-58 victory. Brunson led the Saints with 26 points while Christopher Michael finished with 16 in the victory.

Denmark-Olar standout Zachary Davis led the Vikings with 20 points, but fouled out of the game late in the third quarter. Ja'Quari Williams had 19 points against the Saints, but the Vikings turned the ball over 21 times allowing Calhoun County to get easy shots in transition.

"I don't know what we were thinking about, but it wasn't basketball," Denmark-Olar head coach Hercules Davis said following the loss.

Denmark-Olar opened the playoffs with a 66-34 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta. Williams and Davis each recorded a triple double. Williams finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while Davis scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and added 14 assists to go with three blocks.

Davis, a South Carolina commit, added another triple double in Round 2 as the Vikings defeated Wagener Salley 115-69. He scored 40 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added 15 assists.

Calhoun County opened the playoffs with a 107-59 win over Dixie. The Saints followed it up with an 89-49 win over Calhoun Falls Saturday night. Brunson scored 26 points in the first half, and was recognized at halftime for scoring over 2,000 points in his varsity career.

The winner of Tuesday's game advances to the Class A Upper State final to be played Saturday at Bob Jones University in Greenville. They will meet the winner of Great Falls and C.A. Johnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0