VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56
Manning 47
ST. MATTHEWS - The Bruins of Orangeburg-Wilkinson had 10 players score in Friday's 56-47 road win at Calhoun County against Manning in the first round of the Oscar Dayson Memorial Holiday Tournament.
O-W (5-3) will play Calhoun County at the CCHS gym on Saturday at 8 p.m. for the tournament title game, after the 6:30 third-place game between Manning and Stratford.
Freshman Jordan Perry had 9 points, sophomore Juan Strong had 8 points, and both Jahnarious Snell and Jamarion Rumph had 7 points for the Bruins.
The Monarchs were led by 10 points from JaQuan Fletcher.
Calhoun County 56
Stratford 45
ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun County won the late game on opening night of the Oscar Dayson Memorial Holiday Tournament on Friday, taking a 56-45 home victory over Stratford.
The Saints will play host to Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Saturday at 8 p.m. for the tournament title game.
On Friday, CC was led by Russell Brunson Jr. with 15 points, Kendall Huggins with 14 points and Jabari Perry with 13 points.
Manning will play Stratford on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the CCHS gym for the tournament third-place game.
Orangeburg Prep 63 2OT
Dorchester Academy 56
ST. GEORGE - Orangeburg Prep (7-2) defeated Dorchester Academy 63-56 Friday night in double overtime.
After trailing 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Indians had a 17-point second quarter to take a 28-24 lead into halftime.
Dorchester responded to take a 38-37 lead going into the final quarter.
With time expiring in regulation, OP's A.J Tolbert grabbed one of his 9 rebounds and made a putback with one second left to send the game into overtime.
Both teams made just a single basket in overtime.
The Indians then outscored the Raiders 10-2 in the second overtime period to seal the victory.
Tim Junious led all scorers with 25 points, 15 of which came in the second half and overtime periods. Benjamin Davis had 11 points for the Indians, while Tolbert had 10 points.
Rhett Mizzell led DA with 14 points, while Ben Stokes had 12 points, and Wyatt Judy had 10 points.
Orangeburg Prep returns to action Saturday at 1:30 p.m., playing Mid-Carolina in Pelion during the Pelion Christmas Tournament.
DA (2-3 record) plays Tuesday, January 7 at Jefferson Davis Academy.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 58
Denmark-Olar 55
BAMBERG - Justin Baxter scored 24 points on Friday to lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt to a 58-55 home win against Denmark-Olar.
Anthony Jones added 15 points for the Red Raiders (5-4), while Jacoby Crosby added 13 points.
D-O was led by Malik Palmer with 20 points and 7 rebounds, Zavion Clark with 7 assists and 2 steals, Diontre Wiggins with 12 points and 7 rebounds, and Ty'Plique Hill with 6 rebounds.
D-O plays Cane Bay at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26 in the Sweet 16 Tournament at Edisto High School.
B-E plays at home next on Jan. 4 against Wagener-Salley.
North 48
Swansea 46
NORTH - Jurvod Wise had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds, along with 4 blocks, to lead the North Eagles in a 48-46 home win against Swansea on Friday.
Markien Gleaton added 10 points and 2 steals for North, while Diontae Dash added 11 points, and Literyian Tyler added 11 points.
North will play on Friday, Dec. 27 at home against the winner of Branchville vs. Andrew Jackson in the Eagles Holiday Invitational tournament.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
University High (N.J.) 51
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 39
MYRTLE BEACH - Orangeburg-Wilkinson lost 51-39 on Friday afternoon to University High (N.J.) in the second round of the CresCom Holiday Invitational at Myrtle Beach.
The Bruinettes (8-1) will play Irmo at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the final day of the event.
Swansea 49
North 31
NORTH - The North Lady Eagles suffered a 49-31 loss to the Lady Tigers of Swansea on Friday at home.
North is now 1-4 overall, 1-0 in Region 3A.
The Lady Eagles were led by Zoe Hawkins with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block, Azaria Horton with 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block, Daja Summers with 6 points and 1 block, Keyosha Hammond with 2 points and 1 rebound and Jakira Scott with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.
The Lady Eagles play on Friday, December 27 at home against an opponent and at a time that has yet to be determined.
The Orangeburg Prep varsity girls defeated Dorchester Academy 39-38. Bailey Livingston lead the way for OPS with 7 points while Cate Fogle and Abigail Thackston chipped in 5. The Orangeburg Prep varsity girls will travel to play in the Carolina Invitational on December 27 at 1:30 at Cathedral Academy.
DA was paced by Lydia Hofstetter with 13 points, and Abigail Weathers with 11 points.
DA is now 3-2 and plays Tuesday, January 7 at Jefferson Davis Academy.
Bambeg-Ehrhardt 39
Denmark-Olar 32
BAMBERG - The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders (9-2) picked up a win on Friday night against Denmark-Olar.
B-E was led by Kya Wilson with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Imoni Williams chipped in 8 points.
The Lady Raiders play on Thursday, December 26 in the Blackville Christmas Tournament.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 33
Dorchester Academy 0
ST. GEORGE - Orangeburg Prep took a 33-0 win at Dorchester Academy on Friday.
Leading the JV Lady Indians was Anna Brake Plummer with 8 points and Katherine Lambrecht with 6 points.
OP will travel to play Pinewood Prep on Wednesday, January 8 at 4 p.m.
DA plays Tuesday, January 7 at Jefferson Davis Academy.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 33 2OT
Dorchester Academy 27
ST. GEORGE - Orangeburg Prep improved to 8-1 this season with Friday's double-overtime win at Dorchester Academy.
Prusher Bair led all scorers with 11 points, including a lay-up with 6 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Blake Croft and John Mack each had 6 points in the win. Mack had 4 points in the second overtime, including the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds remaining.
For DA, Connor Hartzog had 12 points, and Manning Thompson had 10 points.
The JV Indians return to action on Wednesday, January 8 at 5 p.m. at Pinewood Prep.
DA plays Tuesday, January 7 at Jefferson Davis Academy.
Harks back to a classic 1970's OW-Calhoun Country (then St Matthews high) sold out game in SCSU's SHM that went down to the wire!
CC's current coach was a standout in that contest . . .
