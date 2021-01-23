Orangeburg Prep recognizes all-time 1,000-Point Club with banner

"We're just proud to be able to recognize them. For the younger players, they can look at that on the wall and have a goal to shoot for in their careers. It's a program here. Some of the kids we have playing now were in fifth or sixth-grade when we had some of these 1,000-point scorers. So they know."

Memories are made and playing benchmarks are reached each year, as the Indians and Lady Indians add more chapters to the program's history.

"It was a fun four years playing and, both my junior and senior years we were state champs," Morgan (McComb) Fancher said, having started her high school career at Willington. "I just enjoyed playing and us working together as a team.

"This is the first time I've been back since I finished school. I'm glad to be back. We never expected to be recognized like this, but it is very special."

Barkley (Stoudenmire) McNair now teaches at OPS and coaches the Lady Indians junior varsity team. Seeing the banner on the wall of the high school gym brought back thoughts of her playing days.

"It was great playing for my mom, even though she would fuss at me the most, I think," McNair said. "It was good to see teammates, especially Kate, knowing we accomplished this together.

