Last December, T&D Region basketball fans and visitors to the area were treated to an exciting finish in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament inside Pellman Gym on the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School campus.
The host Bruins fell short, 44-37, against the Berkeley Stags in the championship.
Even so, both teams are back this week for the 2019 version of the boys basketball event. Play begins on Thursday and Friday at Lake Marion and Edisto gyms. Admission to the games will be $8 per person daily.
On Thursday, Dec. 26, at Lake Marion High School, Ridgeland-Hardeeville plays Bethune-Bowman at 3 p.m., Hanahan plays Calhoun County at 4:30 p.m., Spartanburg plays Berkeley at 6 p.m. and Kingstree plays Lake Marion at 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday at Edisto High School, Fort Dorchester plays Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at 3 p.m., Cane Bay plays Denmark-Olar at 4:30 p.m., Bishop England plays Orangeburg-Wilkinson at 6 p.m. and Eau Claire plays Edisto at 7:30 p.m.
Bracket play will continue at Lake Marion and Edisto on Friday, before all games move to Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Saturday and Monday, leading up to the championship game.
North Above The Rim Holiday event
North High School will again host its Eagles Above The Rim Holiday Invitational tournament beginning Friday, Dec. 27.
In the girls bracket, play begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, with Edisto playing Columbia. At 10:30 a.m., boys bracket play will begin with Branchville playing Andrew Jackson.
Girls bracket play will continue at noon with Fox Creek playing Lake Marion, followed by North playing the winner of Edisto/Columbia.
Boys bracket play will pick back up at 3 p.m., with North playing the winner of the Branchville/Andrew Jackson game.
Play will continue on Saturday leading up to the girls championship game at 2:30 p.m. and the boys championship game at 4 p.m.
