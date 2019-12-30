The Bishop England Battling Bishops remained unbeaten at 12-0 on the season with Monday's championship game win in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
BE took a decisive 53-27 win against Ridgeland-Hardeeville in the title game.
The opening game in the event for the Battling Bishops was the only real challenging contest, as the visitors took the lead late to escape Edisto High School with a 60-59 win last Thursday against host Orangeburg-Wilkinson. It was the first game on the EHS court for the Charleston-area team in green since a first-round loss to Edisto in SCHSL Class 3A state playoffs back in February.
In the following two rounds of Sweet Sixteen play through the weekend, BE took a 54-44 win against Fort Dorchester and a 63-40 win against Cane Bay.
Earlier in the day on Monday at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, O-W played a showcase game separate from the tournament and won 58-47 over Allendale-Fairfax.
Sophomore Bruins guard Jordan Simpson led the way with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal, while senior forward Jahnarious Snell added 11 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals. Freshman guard Horaces Jacques added 6 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists.
In pulling away for the late lead after a 24-24 tie at halftime, O-W finished with 7 steals to set up offensive opportunities.
In the third-place game for the Sweet Sixteen bracket, Spartanburg took a 72-45 win against Cane Bay at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
In the fifth-place game for the Sweet Sixteen bracket, Fort Dorchester took a 67-64 win over Woodland.
Despite earning the opportunity to play the seventh-place game on Monday, Edisto and Lake Marion did not play.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hampton (Tenn.) 37
Orangeburg Prep 21
CHARLESTON - The Orangeburg Prep varsity girls lost to Hampton High School (Tenn.) 37-21 on Monday in final day play of the Carolina Invitational at Cathedral Academy.
Campbell Delaney had 8 points and Bailey Livingston added 5 points for the Lady Indians.
OPS will travel to play Pinewood Prep on Wednesday, January 8.
