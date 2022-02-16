O-W sweeps doubleheader in Class AAA state playoffs

Orangeburg-Wilkinson swept a doubleheader against Aynor Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.

In the first game, the Bruinettes shook off a sluggish first quarter to defeat Aynor 63-14. Orangeburg-Wilkinson was led by Deondra Darby's 15 points. Imani Mitchell had 11 points and Asia Graves finished with 10 points. In all, 10 different Orangeburg-Wilkinson players would score in the game.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson struggled early against Aynor's zone defense, missing shots and giving up long rebounds to the Lady Blue Jackets. A productive second quarter, and strong defense allowed O-W to build a 20-8 halftime lead.

"I told our girls at halftime to settle down," O-W girls basketball coach Cedrick Simpson said. "We were playing without Shar'dasia (Zeigler) tonight, and I think that took us a little bit out of rhythm."

Zeigler, the two-time Region V-AAA Player of the Year, was held out of the game after dealing with a health issue earlier in the day. Simpson said she should be ready for the second round game Saturday against either Oceanside Collegiate or Marlboro County. That game will be played in Orangeburg.

The Bruinettes were able to find their rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring Aynor 22-3. Mitchell and Darby each had six points in the period while Graves added four points. In the fourth quarter, nine different players registered a point for O-W as the Bruinettes finished the game on a 21-3 run.

"The first game of the playoffs is always the toughest," Simpson said. "The girls were jacked up, ready to play."

In the boys game, Orangeburg-Wilkinson proved dominant as they defeated Aynor 86-26.

The Bruins came out firing in the first quarter, building a 25-7 lead. Horace Jacques hit his first two three-point attempts and finished the game with 13 points. Jordan Simpson, who was dealing with an ankle injury earlier this week, came off the bench to lead O-W with 24 points.

"Everybody has been working really hard in practice, and now we're ready for the playoffs," Simpson said after the win. "Our record is 0-0, it's us against everybody and we're coming for everybody's head."

Jacques said last week's loss to Fox Creek hit a reset button on the Bruins team.

"We weren't mentally tough in that game (against Fox Creek) but that is what we have been working on," Jacques said. "It pushed us back, but helped us re-gain our focus."

The Bruins showed their depth against the Blue Jackets as 12 different players scored in the game.

"Hopefully our guys continue to get better coming off the bench," O-W head coach Willie Thomas said following the win. "We started some seniors against Brookland-Cayce that don't normally play, and they played pretty well. It opened my eyes, and let me know I can go to them with confidence."

One player Thomas spoke about was senior Michael Bowman who finished with nine points against the Blue Jackets Wednesday.

"(Michael) is so good on defense, if I can get nine or 10 points from him, that's a big plus. We'll take that," Thomas said.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson advances to the second round to face Manning who defeated North Charleston Wednesday night. The game will played in Orangeburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0