O-W advances to Lower State championship

Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeated region rival Fox Creek 66-54 Wednesday to advance to the Class AAA Lower State championship Monday in Florence.

The two teams split their regular season matchups, as each team won on their home floor. In the second meeting, Fox Creek's Terrin Mays scored 33 points to lead the Predators to an upset of then No. 1 Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Fox Creek took control early, grabbing a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mays scored nine points to the lead the Predators and would finish with 14 in the half.

"(Fox Creek) gained some confidence since they beat us there, they came in and played hard," Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Willie Thomas said after the game. "It took us a while to get going defensively, but Horaces Jacques was that dog. At halftime he said give me (Mays) and he shut him down. He was the catalyst for us tonight."

In the second, Mays managed four points before fouling out with 3:32 left in the game.

"I watched teammates try to guard him, and they couldn't hold him," Jacques said. "I watched film on him for about an hour, watched his moves, and told coach that I wanted to guard him. Second half, he didn't even matter."

The Bruins intensity picked up in the second half as they quickly tied the game, and would grab a four-point lead heading into the final quarter. In the fourth, dunks from Jordan Simpson and Brykel Washington helped extend the lead to double-digits.

"I'm proud," Simpson said after the game. "(at halftime) We talked about just being us, playing hard-nosed defense like we have all year. We were able to get after them (in the third) quarter with traps and get them in foul trouble. Once that happened we did what we had to do to get them out of the way."

O'quandre Sanders and Horaces Jacques each had 14 points to lead the Bruins. Simpson scored 10 of his 11 points in the second half.

Fox Creek was led by Mays who had 18 points and Chandler O'Bannon who finished wth 13.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson advances to the Lower State championship game against Oceanside Collegiate Monday at the Florence Civic Center.

