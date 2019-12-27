VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 75
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 35
CORDOVA - Orangeburg-Wilkinson rebounded from Thursday's one-point loss to take a 75-35 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in Friday's second-round play of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Edisto High School.
Sophomore Jordan Simpson led the Bruins with 14 points, 2 rebounds 2 assists and 2 steals. Senior Jahnarious Snell and junior Larry Howell each added 12 points for O-W.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler will play Eau Claire at 11 a.m. on Saturday in third-round action at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (6-5 record) will play Denmark-Olar on Saturday at 2 p.m. in third-round action at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Cane Bay 56
Edisto 54
CORDOVA - Edisto got a late shot to take the lead in the final seconds of Friday's 56-54 second-round loss at home to Cane Bay in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
But the iron was unkind, the shot never found net and the Cobras got the rebound and an insurance free throw to hold on and advance.
The Cougars were led by Dawn Muller with 17 points and I'Qwan Nimmons with 11 points.
Senior guard Laquane Smalls led the Cobras (7-2) with 21 points, while sophomore guard Robert McLeod added 13 points, and senior (Newberry College signee) center Malakhi Stremlow added 9 points.
Edisto will play its third-round game at 5 p.m. on Saturday against Fort Dorchester at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Cane Bay will play its third-round game at 8 p.m. on Saturday against Bishop England at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Bishop England 54
Fort Dorchester 44
CORDOVA - Bishop England remained unbeaten, at 10-0 this season, and in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament on Friday at Edisto High School with a 10-point win against Fort Dorchester.
Bishop England will play its tournament semifinal game on Saturday at 8 p.m. against Cane Bay at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Fort Dorchester will play its third-round game on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Edisto at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Hanahan 45
Bethune-Bowman 37
SANTEE - Hanahan took a 45-37 win against Bethune-Bowman at Lake Marion High School in Saturday's second-round play in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Bethune-Bowman will play Saturday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson at 9:30 a.m. against Kingstree.
Hanahan will play Saturday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson at 12:30 p.m. against defending tournament champion Berkeley.
CALHOUN COUNTY NOTE: Calhoun County won its first-round game in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament on Thursday, but was in danger of playing too many total in-season games (determined by SCHSL regulations) based on play in a preseason tournament and winning its own recent tournament. The Saints therefore pulled out of the Sweet Sixteen event and invited Woodland to play out the remainder of the bracket play in their place on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 65
Woodland 50
SANTEE - Ridgeland-Hardeeville remained unbeaten on the weekend in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament with Friday's 65-50 win against Woodland at Lake Marion High School.
The Wolverines took the place of Calhoun County in the event.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville will play its semifinal game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Spartanburg at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Woodland will play a third-round game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Lake Marion at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Denmark-Olar 57
Eau Claire 54
CORDOVA - Denmark-Olar rebounded from an opening-round loss on Thursday to take a 57-54 win against Eau Claire at Edisto High School in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
D-O will play its third-round game in the event on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Eau Claire will play Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Spartanburg 74
Lake Marion 54
SANTEE - Spartanburg remained unbeaten on the weekend in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament on Friday, taking a 74-54 win against host Lake Marion High School.
Spartanburg will play its semifinal game in the event on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Lake Marion will play Woodland on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Berkeley 52
Kingstree 40
SANTEE - Berkeley rebounded from an opening-round loss with a 52-40 win against Kingstree on Friday at Lake Marion High School in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Kingstree will play its third-round game on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. against Bethune-Bowman at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Berkeley will play its third-round game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against Hanahan at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
NORTH EAGLES ABOVE
THE RIM TOURNAMENT
North 61
Andrew Jackson Academy 60
NORTH - The host North Eagles edged out a 61-60 win against Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday in the Eagles Above The Rim Holiday Tournament at North High School.
Literyian Tyler had 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists to lead the Eagles, while Diontae Dash added 11 points, Markien Gleaton added 9 points and 2 steals, and Travis Gordon added 8 points and 10 rebounds.
AJA was led by James Mingo with 18 points, Mikey Templeton with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jonathan Schaffer with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Chandler Hayden with 9 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.
It marked the first loss of the season for AJA. The Confederates (10-1) will play Branchville on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., with the winner advancing to play North at 4 p.m. for the tournament championship.
Andrew Jackson Academy 71
Branchville 23
NORTH - Andrew Jackson Academy opened the North Eagles Above the Rim Holiday Tournament at North High School on Friday morning with a 71-23 win against Branchville.
Mikey Templeton led the Confederates with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Jonathan Schaffer added 13 points and 9 rebounds, James Mingo added 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 47
Oceanside Collegiate 38
CHARLESTON - Orangeburg Prep picked up a win in the Carolina Invitational in Charleston on Friday, defeating Oceanside Collegiate 47-38.
Campbell Delaney led the way with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bailey Livingston added 8 points, while Lindsay Salley and Cate Fogle chipped in 7 points each.
OP will play the winner of Happy Valley (Tenn.) and Hannahan on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Cathedral Academy.
Lake Marion 52
Fox Creek 26
NORTH - Lake Marion took a 52-26 win against Fox Creek on Friday in the North Eagles Above The Rim Holiday Tournament at North High School.
The Lady Gators were led by Quanaisha Myers with 17 points, while Antwanique Walley added 11 points and Yasmin Richardson added 9 points.
The Predators were led by Kenzie Holmes with 8 points.
The Lady Gators will play Columbia High on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at North High School.
