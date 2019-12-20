{{featured_button_text}}

Calhoun County High School will host the Oscar Dayson Memorial Holiday Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

2020 SCHSL reclassification has O-W, Edisto, Lake Marion, CC and B-E on the move

Manning will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday at 6:30 p.m., followed by a game between Calhoun County and Stratford.

The third-place game will be played at CCHS on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., followed by the tournament championship game.

DID YOU SEE THIS? Calhoun County's Brunson is North-South MVP

Entrance to the games each day is $6 per person, with concessions being sold throughout the tournament.

T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W girls, CC boys get wins

Dayson was a coach and leader in the St. Matthews community across four decades. He died in August 2019. 

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

"Mr. Dayson was our girls coach for a long time, but he was an icon in our community and -- although he didn't coach me -- he was as instrumental as anybody for me growing up," Saints head basketball coach Zam Fredrick said.

 

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments