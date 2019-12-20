Calhoun County High School will host the Oscar Dayson Memorial Holiday Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Manning will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday at 6:30 p.m., followed by a game between Calhoun County and Stratford.
The third-place game will be played at CCHS on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., followed by the tournament championship game.
Entrance to the games each day is $6 per person, with concessions being sold throughout the tournament.
Dayson was a coach and leader in the St. Matthews community across four decades. He died in August 2019.
"Mr. Dayson was our girls coach for a long time, but he was an icon in our community and -- although he didn't coach me -- he was as instrumental as anybody for me growing up," Saints head basketball coach Zam Fredrick said.
