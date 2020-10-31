Development on and off the Court for Simpson

One of the top high school basketball players in The T&D Region is Orangeburg-Wilkinson junior Jordan Simpson.
The shooting guard averaged 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists per game in 27 games as a sophomore during the 2019-20 Bruins season.
He is currently listed on several lists among the Top 10 recruits across South Carolina in the boys basketball class of 2022.
But, it was the trials and tribulations Simpson went through off the court as a freshman that proved to him he could face any challenges once he returned.
During the Christmas break of 2018, the Bruins were taking on nearby rival Calhoun County in Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament action. Simpson jumped up to score on a layup and came down awkwardly, breaking a bone in his right leg.
He had surgery just days before his birthday and began the rehab process to return to the court as soon as possible.
Watching his teammates play without him was a rough sight for the high school freshman. Then he was unable to play in playoffs for the Bruins and felt like he let his team down, even though O-W took a first-round win against Beaufort without him, before losing in the second round against North Augusta.
Simpson has great support from his family, including his father, Cedrick Simpson, who is head coach for the Orangeburg-Wilkinson varsity girls basketball program.
The youngster was able to return to play for the Bruins in his sophomore season, and says he believes his understanding of basketball has grown as he has continued to grow into a top prospect.
In October, Jordan Simpson played in the Elite 80 invitation-only showcase tournament in Rock Hill, which featured the top-ranked basketball players in South Carolina. He averaged 12 points per game against elite competition.
His game has improved this past summer and he has grown to 6-foot-5, while continuing strength training on a regular basis, according to his dad.
College programs have been contacting him since the first day they were allowed to under recruiting guidelines. He has received scholarship offers from schools including North Carolina A&T State, South Carolina State, Claflin University and Miles College.
He also has earned interest from more prominent programs, including Georgetown University and Wake Forest University.
"It's just telling me I have a God-gifted talent, and that all these schools are looking at me and offering me because they are interested in what I can do," Jordan Simpson said. "I just use those (offers) as motivation, because I know I could get more offers.
"That pushes me to do better each and every day.”
Cedrick Simpson is glad to see his son responding the right way to interest in his talents.
“He really is taking it day by day, wanting to be the best, and building relationships with college coaches," the elder Simpson said, having played his college basketball at Claflin.
Going into his third season as a Bruins' varsity player, Jordan Simpson will be called on to be one of the leaders on the team, for head coach Willie Thomas.
Being in the moment and fully focused, while also enjoying playing the game, is something that is a focal point for the guard.
"Being injured made him realize his love for basketball and not to take the game for granted,” Cedrick Simpson said. “It made him mentally tougher.”
Even with two seasons of high school basketball left, Jordan Simpson has already exhibited his resilience, his dedication to his craft, as well as a humble attitude to roll with the punches life offers and bounce right back.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson varsity boys basketball is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on December 1 at Bethune-Bowman, before hosting Calhoun County on December 4. This will be the first season for the Bruins in Region 5-3A, facing Gilbert, Brookland-Cayce, Fox Creek, Strom Thurmond and Swansea.
Terry A. Benjamin II is a mass communications major at Claflin University.
