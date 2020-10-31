Development on and off the Court for Simpson

The youngster was able to return to play for the Bruins in his sophomore season, and says he believes his understanding of basketball has grown as he has continued to grow into a top prospect.

In October, Jordan Simpson played in the Elite 80 invitation-only showcase tournament in Rock Hill, which featured the top-ranked basketball players in South Carolina. He averaged 12 points per game against elite competition.

His game has improved this past summer and he has grown to 6-foot-5, while continuing strength training on a regular basis, according to his dad.

College programs have been contacting him since the first day they were allowed to under recruiting guidelines. He has received scholarship offers from schools including North Carolina A&T State, South Carolina State, Claflin University and Miles College.

He also has earned interest from more prominent programs, including Georgetown University and Wake Forest University.

"It's just telling me I have a God-gifted talent, and that all these schools are looking at me and offering me because they are interested in what I can do," Jordan Simpson said. "I just use those (offers) as motivation, because I know I could get more offers.

"That pushes me to do better each and every day.”