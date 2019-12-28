VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 62
Denmark-Olar 42
Orangeburg-Wilkinson got a 62-42 home win against Denmark-Olar on Saturday in day three action of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Sophomore guard led the Bruins with 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals, while freshman Horaces Jacques added 11 points and 3 rebounds. Senior Jahnarious Snell added 4 points and 6 rebounds, while sophomore Keondre Dixon added 7 rebounds.
Despite O-W only losing one game in the event it hosts, the Bruins and Vikings are both finished playing in the event before Monday's final day of games.
Fort Dorchester 63
Edisto 45
Fort Dorchester took a 63-45 win against Edisto on Saturday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in day three play of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Edisto was led by Jaquarius Simons with 14 points and I'Quan Nimmons with 12 points.
Antoine Parker led the Patriots with 19 points.
Edisto will play Lake Marion at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the 7th-place game of the tournament.
Fort Dorchester will play Woodland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Monday at 5 p.m. in the 5th-place game of the tournament.
Woodland 72
Lake Marion 69
Woodland took a 3-point win against Lake Marion on Saturday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in day three play of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Woodland was led by Carlous Pelzer with 27 points, Chris Williams with 19 points, and Manny Shuler with 11 points.
Lake Marion was led by Gerlante Robinson with 16 points, Detrick Jenkins with 15 points, and M. Fuller with 11 points.
Woodland will play Fort Dorchester at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Monday at 5 p.m. in the 5th-place game of the tournament.
Lake Marion will play Edisto at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the 7th-place game of the tournament.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 48
Spartanburg 43
Ridgeland-Hardeeville took a 5-point win against Spartanburg on Saturday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in a semifinal game on day three play of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Dennis Holmes and Rashard Baker led R-H with 12 points apiece.
Spartanburg was led by by 10 points from Zay Foster.
Spartanburg will play Cane Bay in the 3rd-place game on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville will play Bishop England at 8 p.m. on Monday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in the tournament championship game.
Bishop England 63
Cane Bay 40
Bishop England got 25 points from senior Aidan McCool to take a 63-40 win against Cane Bay in a semifinal contest on day three of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Saturday.
Junior Danny Brooks added 16 points and senior Patrick Antonelli added 10 points for the Battling Bishops (11-0 record).
Laquane Smalls led the Cobras with 9 points.
Cane Bay will play Spartanburg in the 3rd-place game on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Bishop England will play Ridgeland-Hardeeville at 8 p.m. on Monday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in the tournament championship game.
Kingstree 54
Bethune-Bowman 44
Kingstree took a 10-point win against Bethune-Bowman on Saturday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in day three play of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Both teams are finished in the event.
Eau Claire 64
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 62
Eau Claire edged out a 2-point win against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Saturday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in day three play of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Both teams are finished in the event.
Berkeley 72
Hanahan 32
Defending tournament champion Berkeley took a 72-32 win against Hanahan on Saturday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in day three play of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Both teams are finished in the event.
NORTH EAGLES ABOVE
THE RIM TOURNAMENT
Andrew Jackson Academy 75
North 70
NORTH - Andrew Jackson Academy won its third game in two days to take the tournament title in the North Eagles Above The Rim Holiday Tournament against the host North team on Saturday, with a 75-70 win.
AJA (12-1 record) avenged Friday's loss to the host Eagles, led by Mikey Templeton's 24 points and 13 rebounds, Chandler Hayden's 21 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists, James Mingo's 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, and Trey Pulaski's 9 points and 4 rebounds.
North was paced by Hassan Frye with 20 points and 5 rebounds, Literyian Tyler with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Jurvod Wise with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Markien Gleaton with 10 points.
The Confederates will play host to Beaufort Academy on Saturday, January 4 at 3 p.m.
The Eagles will play on Friday, hosting Wagener-Salley.
Andrew Jackson Academy 74
Branchville 57
NORTH - Andrew Jackson Academy took Saturday's semifinal win in the North Eagles Above The Rim Holiday Tournament with a 74-57 victory against Branchville.
Jonathan Schaffer led the Confederates with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals, while James Mingo had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Mikey Templeton had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, Chandler Hayden had 9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Happy Family (Tenn.) 41
Orangeburg Prep 20
CHARLESTON - Happy Valley (Tenn.) took a 41-20 win against Orangeburg Prep on Saturday in the Carolina Invitational at Cathedral Academy.
Campbell Delaney led OPS with 8 points.
The Lady Indians will play either Hampton (Tenn.) or North (Kent.) on Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the tournament.
Lake Marion 70
Columbia 55
NORTH - The Lady Gators of Lake Marion High School defeated Columbia High 70-55 to clinch the North High School Eagles “Above the Rim” Tournament title on Saturday, winning for the second consecutive year.
Leading the way for the Lady Gators was Yasmin Richardson with 22 points, Antwanique Walley with 13 points, Quanaisha Myers with 11 points and JaIana Turnage with 9 points.
I. Porter and D. Wilson both finished with 12 points for Columbia.
