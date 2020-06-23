CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Wright commits to Gamecocks

“Me and Bruce are really close. He’s a great guy. He can talk to me about anything. It’s not like he’s just part of another generation and we can’t connect. He’s just really down to earth, really cool. He’s someone I can talk to about more than basketball,” Wright said. “That played a really big part.

"I don’t want to go somewhere where me and coaches can’t really bond.”

Wright openly admitted during the recruiting process how much he wanted a family atmosphere and a program with a system where he can thrive and develop to hopefully get to the next level.

He thinks he got both at South Carolina.

“After I went on a few visits, I just like the environment. I like the way coach Frank coaches. He coaches pretty hard and I feel like that’s something I need to keep getting better and develop my game,” he said. “It’s somewhere I feel like I fit the play style and I can really elevate my game and show what I can do in the program’s style of play.

"Plus my parents can make it to the games.”

The Gamecocks really like his ability to score and are excited to get him in the fold as part of the 2021 class.