Calhoun County looks to add to storied basketball legacy

The legacy of Calhoun County boys basketball and its head coach Zam Fredrick are among the major storylines in this year's S.C. High School League playoffs.
There's the quest for the Saints to win their 10th state title. Another championship would not only match them with Great Falls for most in SCHSL history, but it would extend the former University of South Carolina scoring champion's state record of most titles by a boys' basketball coach.
Calhoun County took another step toward that goal with Wednesday's 79-47 home win over Latta in the 1st round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Looming ahead is Saturday's 2nd round game at Allendale-Fairfax. Should the Saints prevail, there would be 2 more games between Calhoun County and a state title state title showdown at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on March 6.
That could be a third game this campaign against Region 3 nemesis and 2-time defending Class 2A champion Gray Collegiate. The War Eagles won the 2 meetings with the Saints in region play this season.
"I think we're playing pretty well," Fredrick said. "We've got good balance on the team. We can do a lot of the things that we do well. So we've got a decent shot.
"Where we're positioned in the lower state (bracket), I think we're as good as anybody here. If we play to our potential, I think we've got a pretty good shot of advancing and going far in the playoffs."
There's another storyline involving another significant achievement by Calhoun County.
Nationally ranked Dorman, coached by Lexington High graduate Thomas Ryan, is seeking to win in the SCHSL Class 5A ranks for a 4th consecutive state title - a feat the Saints accomplished 10 years ago.
The Cavaliers would join Calhoun County as the only teams in the past 95 years to win 4 consecutive boys' basketball titles in the Palmetto State.
Watching from afar, Fredrick sees great similarities in Dorman's success compared to his 2006-09 group that completed the "4-Peat."
"I can't help but to notice it," he said. "Dorman has been dominant the past few years and being a basketball person and a sports aficionado, I can't help but keep an eye on things. So, I've been watching what they've done and I'm pretty impressed with the way they play.
"As far as getting that "4-Peat", that's a very difficult thing to do. They seem to be in pretty good position the way things shape up right now. But getting all the way through the playoffs and winning it is going to take a lot. If they do it... it speaks volumes to the commitment that program has made to basketball."
ONE GAME AT A TIME
Like Dorman, the Saints made winning championships look easy. During the 4-year run that started in 2006, Calhoun County posted a 111-2 overall record, which included a state-record 81-game winning streak, to go with the quartet of Class A titles.
Led by future Gamecock and Super Bowl champion wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, Calhoun County's full-court pressure defense overwhelmed opponents in all classifications.
The team also posted victories over talented out-of-state teams from Florida and North Carolina.
"We were able to focus on 1 game, just that game that we were playing next," Fredrick said. "The next game was always the most important one. We never got ahead of ourselves. It was easy enough for us to just focus in on playing one game at a time and that's the key to having any kind of long term success.
"It's understanding that you can't get to second base before you get to first base. So, we always were able to do that and that's how we conducted practices and games. We never talked very much about what was going to happen 2-3 weeks down the line or who we were going to play down the line. It was a matter of 'who's up now' and let's take care of that."
ALSHON JEFFERY
Fredrick called the state-record winning streak a "manifestation' of that approach.
The centerpiece of that success was Jeffery, with whom the Saints were 109-1 when he played, as he finished his career with 102 straight victories.
Jeffery's versatility in playing all 5 positions on the court and his ability to uplift his teammates' play was something Fredrick fondly wished could have carried over onto the college hardwood.
"With the qualities he brought to the floor, he would have been exceptional as a basketball player at the next level," Fredrick said. "He's one of the very few guys that I coached who didn't have to score 30 points, didn't have to be the 7-footer that had 20 rebounds and blocked shots, but could be on the floor and impact it all.
"When you look at the final stats, you wouldn't see his name written all over the stat sheet. But his signature would be all over the game."
However, in that 25-point win against previously once-beaten Great Falls for the 2009 title, Jeffery had his best game, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Fredrick said the team's biggest strength back then was their unselfishness. He cited contributors like guards Deandre Guinyard, J.R. Johnson and David Glover Jr., who had no problem sacrificing offense in order to expend energy to shut down opposing top scorers.
PLACE IN STATE HISTORY
Dorman's recent run of success has reignited debate about the top boys' basketball teams in South Carolina history.
Unsurprisingly, Fredrick did not flinch in making a case for his "4-Peat" squad.
"My team should be at the top of that list," Fredrick said. "We reset the mode and, at the time, we established a style that was totally ours. We're not 5A or 4A. I know a lot of people like to think that's a different or better brand of basketball.
"I'm here to tell you my teams of the past would play against any one of them and do fine. If you're going to mention all-time teams or whatever, you better start with Calhoun, because those teams were no joke."
As for a fictional match-up with the Cavaliers?
"That would be a pretty good game, but, in the end, Calhoun would prevail," Fredrick said. "My guys would find a way to make that happen and we'd hit them in ways that no team has ever hit them.
"They're good, but my teams would beat them."
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.