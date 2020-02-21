Calhoun County looks to add to storied basketball legacy, while Dorman seeks 4-Peat

Led by future Gamecock and Super Bowl champion wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey, Calhoun County's full-court pressure defense overwhelmed opponents in all classifications.

The team also posted victories over talented out-of-state teams from Florida and North Carolina.

"We were able to focus on 1 game, just that game that we were playing next," Fredrick said. "The next game was always the most important one. We never got ahead of ourselves. It was easy enough for us to just focus in on playing one game at a time and that's the key to having any kind of long term success.

"It's understanding that you can't get to second base before you get to first base. So, we always were able to do that and that's how we conducted practices and games. We never talked very much about what was going to happen 2-3 weeks down the line or who we were going to play down the line. It was a matter of 'who's up now' and let's take care of that."

ALSHON JEFFREY

Fredrick called the state-record winning streak a "manifestation' of that approach.

The centerpiece of that success was Jeffrey, with whom the Saints were 109-1 when he played, as he finished his career with 102 straight victories.