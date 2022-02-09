Bruins clinch Region V-AAA championship: O-W 64, Brookland-Cayce 44

After being upset Monday at Fox Creek, Orangeburg-Wilkinson returned to form Wednesday night as the Bruins clinched the Region V-AAA championship with a 64-44 win over Brookland-Cayce.

Brykel Washington scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the first half to lead the Bruins to an early double-digit lead.

"That first shot fell, then the second shot fell and I was just on fire," Washington said about his first half outburst.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Willie Thomas called Washington one of the most skilled players on the Bruins team.

"I think he's the best shooter we have," Thomas said. "The game just comes easy to him. He could score 20 (points) a night, but I can't get his intensity level up. But he was smoking tonight, and we needed it."

Michael Bowman was the only other Bruin in double figures as he finished with 12 points.

"Monday night, I talked about how we were playing too much individually, and that's not the way we win ball games," Thomas said of Monday's loss to Fox Creek. "Even tonight, we didn't stay together. We gave up 44 points, and that's too many points."

Brookland-Cayce was led by Christian Hall who finished with a game-high 21 points while Jahmari Kennerly added 12 points.

Nine different O-W players scored in Wednesday night’s game.

The Bruins will now wait on the Class AAA bracket to be revealed over the weekend. O-W is scheduled to open the playoffs at home Feb. 16.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 59, Brookland-Cayce 15

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes completed an undefeated region season after defeating Brookland-Cayce 59-15.

Shar'dasia Zeigler led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 12 points while Asia Graves added 10 points in the victory. 12 different Bruinettes scored in the contest.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will open the playoffs at home Feb. 17.

