1,000 and counting: Calhoun County's Brunson passes scoring milestone in junior season

"Now, I feel like it's my team and I'm going to lead the team. I'm stronger, so I'm playing more aggressive on defense, playing both sides of the court."

Going into a region game at Wagener-Salley late last month, Brunson was told he needed 36 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

"In that game, I told my teammates not to doubt me, just keep passing me the ball and I would get it done," Brunson said. "I was just making shots, and I finished with a triple-double."

His 42 points in the contest put him over the milestone mark, while his 13 assists set up his teammates (including three who scored in double figures) in a 94-69 region road win.

"We are grateful for an opportunity to compete this season, so we are as happy as we can be," Fredrick said. "Even though we haven't been able to play many games, we've been working hard in practice. The starting corps has a lot of experience, and the younger guys we've brought up are working hard and playing their part well.