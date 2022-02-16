B-E eyes making a run in playoffs

After graduating nine seniors from last year’s region championship team, Bamberg-Ehrhardt boys basketball coach Corey Crosby challenged his returning players.

“We didn’t want to lower the expectations,” Crosby said. “We wanted to raise the bar. I told our kids that last year was about digging the foundation, and this year we are pouring the concrete.”

His Red Raiders have risen to the challenge, repeating as region champions, and enter the Class A playoffs as a No. 1 seed.

“We replaced those seniors with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, and they have bought into the system,” Crosby said. “Our goal now is to win a playoff game for the first time since 2008. These kids know the history and are eager to make a run.”

That 2008 team advanced to the Class A Lower State championship, losing 75-69 to Hemmingway.

“It’s going to take focus (for us to make a run),” Crosby said. “We talk about tuning in and taking it serious. Not turning the ball over and playing consistent, that’s what we have done all season.”

The Red Raiders open at home Thursday against Timmonsville.

“I told our kids, we should find a way to win in the first round,” Crosby said. “After that first round, everyone has a chance (to win). Basketball is a funny sport.”

Bamberg-Ehrhardt plays an up-tempo style of basketball that Crosby installed two years ago. Over that time, the Red Raiders have dominated the region.

“It’s about sacrifice,” Crosby said. “A lot of these guys have sacrificed minutes because we have a lot of depth. We play hard-nosed defense and like to press. We base our stuff off of transition and attack the rim. It’s a fun style of basketball that the kids enjoy playing.”

Senior Deuce Capers averages nearly 16 points per game to lead B-E. He also averages nearly nine rebounds per game.

“We have practiced hard all season to get to this point,” Capers said. “This team is dedicated to winning. The grind of region play, and teams we faced, have prepared us for the postseason. As a senior, these are my guys, everyone is working hard to make the team better.”

