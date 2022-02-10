B-E enters latest Top 10 ranking

Fresh off of winning the Region VI-A championship, Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s boys entered the latest SC Basketball Coaches Association Class A Top 10 released Thursday.

The Red Raiders are ranked ninth after finishing their region season with an 11-1 record. B-E defeated Branchville 51-42 Tuesday night. Deuce Capers recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Williams had 13 points and Isiah Johnson added 10 points.

Calhoun County remains No. 1 in Class A after defeating fifth-ranked Denmark-Olar 80-58 Tuesday. With the win, the Saints clinched the top spot in Region III-A with two games remaining.

Denmark-Olar’s girls remain No. 3 this week after defeating Calhoun County Tuesday. The win gives the Lady Vikings back-to-back region championships. Denmark-Olar has won 17-consecutive games and will finish the region season with a home game Saturday against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

Woodland’s boys are ranked No. 7 in Class AA, and are currently second in Region VI. The Wolverines were scheduled to face second-ranked Philip Simmons in the region finale Thursday night.

The Bruinettes of Orangeburg-Wilkinson stay at No. 7 this week in the Class AAA poll. O-W finished undefeated in region play after a win over Brookland-Cayce Wednesday night. Orangeburg-Wilkinson is scheduled to open the AAA playoffs Feb. 17 at home.

After a 60-57 loss to Fox Creek Monday, Orangeburg-Wilkinson is no longer ranked No. 1 in the Class AAA poll. The Bruins dropped to second after falling to the eighth-ranked Predators. O-W closed their regular season with a 64-44 win over sixth-ranked Brookland-Cayce to clinch the Region V championship.

Seneca (20-2) takes over the No. 1 spot in Class AAA after defeating Daniel, and finishing with an undefeated region season.

The loss to Fox Creek snapped a 20-game winning streak for the Bruins who are scheduled to open the Class AAA playoffs Feb. 16.

