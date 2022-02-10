 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
B-E enters latest Top 10 ranking

Fresh off of winning the Region VI-A championship, Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s boys entered the latest SC Basketball Coaches Association Class A Top 10 released Thursday.

The Red Raiders are ranked ninth after finishing their region season with an 11-1 record.  B-E defeated Branchville 51-42 Tuesday night. Deuce Capers recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Williams had 13 points and Isiah Johnson added 10 points.

Calhoun County remains No. 1 in Class A after defeating fifth-ranked Denmark-Olar 80-58 Tuesday. With the win, the Saints clinched the top spot in Region III-A with two games remaining.

Denmark-Olar’s girls remain No. 3 this week after defeating Calhoun County Tuesday. The win gives the Lady Vikings back-to-back region championships. Denmark-Olar has won 17-consecutive games and will finish the region season with a home game Saturday against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

Woodland’s boys are ranked No. 7 in Class AA, and are currently second in Region VI. The Wolverines were scheduled to face second-ranked Philip Simmons in the region finale Thursday night.

The Bruinettes of Orangeburg-Wilkinson stay at No. 7 this week in the Class AAA poll. O-W finished undefeated in region play after a win over Brookland-Cayce Wednesday night. Orangeburg-Wilkinson is scheduled to open the AAA playoffs Feb. 17 at home.

After a 60-57 loss to Fox Creek Monday, Orangeburg-Wilkinson is no longer ranked No. 1 in the Class AAA poll. The Bruins dropped to second after falling to the eighth-ranked Predators. O-W closed their regular season with a 64-44 win over sixth-ranked Brookland-Cayce to clinch the Region V championship.  

Seneca (20-2) takes over the No. 1 spot in Class AAA after defeating Daniel, and finishing with an undefeated region season.

The loss to Fox Creek snapped a 20-game winning streak for the Bruins who are scheduled to open the Class AAA playoffs Feb. 16.

Prep Basketball Schedule for Fri. and Sat.

Andrew Jackson Academy at Patrick Henry Academy

Blackville-Hilda at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Dorchester Academy at Holly Hill Academy

Jefferson Davis Academy at Clarendon Hall

Lake Marion at Timberland

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Denmark-Olar (Saturday)

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Calhoun County (Saturday)

