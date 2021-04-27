B-E basketball trio makes school history with signings

BAMBERG – Three Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders will be continuing their academic and athletic careers.
Justin Baxter, Jacoby Crosby and Brenden Williams signed their letters of intent to play college basketball.
Baxter will be taking his talents to Atlantic Cape Community College in New Jersey. The 6-8 forward/center averaged 14.5 points, 16.3 rebounds, three steals, three assists and four blocks per game in his senior campaign.
Crosby will be staying closer to home and suiting up for the Voorhees College Tigers in Denmark. The 6-5 forward averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks per game as a senior.
Williams averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks per game as a senior. The 6-5 forward will be playing for the Columbia International University Rams in Columbia.
Head basketball coach Corey Crosby said he is proud of the trio and said they are making history.
“It’s big, it’s big for them,” he said.
Crosby spoke highly of the three that led the Red Raiders to a playoff appearance in the COVID-strickened season.
“Justin put in a lot of time with his skill set, and trying to get better and taking it to the next level. Academic-wise, he signed to JUCO. He thinks he’s a kid that can go big time,” Crosby said.
“Jacoby, he put in a lot of work academically. For his skill set, to see him from his ninth-grade year to now, how much he improved on his skill,” Crosby said.
“Brenden Williams, he did an outstanding job. He was always an honor student,” Crosby said.
Crosby said their leadership was evident.
“All of them were great leaders, they were hard workers. At practice, they always were the first ones there, worked hard in the weight room. To get the program back to where it was, these kids went 18-2. That’s the first time in school history that they went 18-2. They went 10-0 in the conference and won the conference championship,” Crosby said.
Crosby said this is the first time the school has had this many players sign to play college basketball.
“We’re known for football. We always have kids sign scholarships for football. This is something big for our school to have three kids sign a scholarship to go off and play basketball. That’s something that we’ll never forget,” Crosby said.
“They did big things to bring the program back to where it should be. To go from winning five games to winning 18 games your senior year and sign a scholarship, that’s the first time in school history that we ever had three kids to sign a scholarship to go play basketball,” Crosby said.