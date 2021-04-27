B-E basketball trio makes school history with signings

“Jacoby, he put in a lot of work academically. For his skill set, to see him from his ninth-grade year to now, how much he improved on his skill,” Crosby said.

“Brenden Williams, he did an outstanding job. He was always an honor student,” Crosby said.

Crosby said their leadership was evident.

“All of them were great leaders, they were hard workers. At practice, they always were the first ones there, worked hard in the weight room. To get the program back to where it was, these kids went 18-2. That’s the first time in school history that they went 18-2. They went 10-0 in the conference and won the conference championship,” Crosby said.

Crosby said this is the first time the school has had this many players sign to play college basketball.

“We’re known for football. We always have kids sign scholarships for football. This is something big for our school to have three kids sign a scholarship to go off and play basketball. That’s something that we’ll never forget,” Crosby said.

“They did big things to bring the program back to where it should be. To go from winning five games to winning 18 games your senior year and sign a scholarship, that’s the first time in school history that we ever had three kids to sign a scholarship to go play basketball,” Crosby said.

