T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL

OP takes 2 wins in tourney

PELION -- The Orangeburg Prep Varsity Baseball Team improved to 3-0 on the season winning 2 games on Saturday at the Pelion Tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Game 1, the Indians defeated Williston-Elko 13-3.

Copeland Furtick was the winning pitcher. Furtick moved to 1-0 on the season while striking out 9 and giving up 1 run. Furtick was also 3-4 from the plate with a double and 2 RBI's. Nic Rivas was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI's. Peyton Inabinet was also 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Elliott Fogle added a triple and 3 RBI's while John Mack had a single and 2 RBI's.

In game 2 the Indians defeated Silver Bluff 3-2.

Cory Collins picked up to improve to 1-0 on the season while striking out 7 and giving up 2 runs. Jonathan Looper picked up the save while striking out three. Will Summers was 2 for 2 with a double and 2 RBI's. Colby Thomas and Nic Rivas both contributed with doubles.

The Varsity Indians will return to action on March 16, hosting Pinewood Prep at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0