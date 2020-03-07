T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL
OP takes 2 wins in tourney
PELION -- The Orangeburg Prep Varsity Baseball Team improved to 3-0 on the season winning 2 games on Saturday at the Pelion Tournament.
In Game 1, the Indians defeated Williston-Elko 13-3.
Copeland Furtick was the winning pitcher. Furtick moved to 1-0 on the season while striking out 9 and giving up 1 run. Furtick was also 3-4 from the plate with a double and 2 RBI's. Nic Rivas was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI's. Peyton Inabinet was also 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Elliott Fogle added a triple and 3 RBI's while John Mack had a single and 2 RBI's.
In game 2 the Indians defeated Silver Bluff 3-2.
Cory Collins picked up to improve to 1-0 on the season while striking out 7 and giving up 2 runs. Jonathan Looper picked up the save while striking out three. Will Summers was 2 for 2 with a double and 2 RBI's. Colby Thomas and Nic Rivas both contributed with doubles.
The Varsity Indians will return to action on March 16, hosting Pinewood Prep at 7 p.m.