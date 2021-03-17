T&D REGION SPORTS:

VARSITY BASEBALL

Lee Academy 5, OPS 4

OPS lost to Lee Academy 5 to 4 Wednesday night.

John Mack pitched 4 and 1/3 innings allowing 3 hits while striking out two. Forrest Sutcliffe pitched 2 and 2/3 innings allowing three hits and striking out two.

Offensively AJ Tolbert, Ben Journey, Colby Thomas, and John Mack each recorded a hit.

The Indians are 9 -4 on the season and 1-1 in conference. Play will resume on Monday at Colleton Prep.

LOCAL GOLF

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host a 2-man team tournament on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Club.

Scores will be tabulated based on handicap numbers, with 6 holes being played captain's choice format, 6 holes being played modified alternate shot format, and 6 holes being played Texas scramble format.

All teams are asked to sign up in pairs by Saturday at Hillcrest or by calling 803-533-6030.

