T&D REGION SPORTS: SCISA softball state tournament results

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 8

CORDOVA — Edisto's Pryce Wisher drew a walk and later scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on Friday, as the Cougars took a 9-8 home non-region win against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Edisto had 10 hits, while B-E collected 8 hits.

J. Simmons homered for the Raiders, while going 3-for-3, with 3 runs scored and 4 RBI.

Edisto had a 6-run third inning, as Sam Dempsey, Wisher, Adam Shafer, and Taylor Turner each contributed with RBI plate appearances. Turner homered in the at-bat. Dempsey, Wisher and Turner each had 2 hits for the Cougars.

Jacob Jackson pitched for Edisto, allowing just 6 hits and 7 runs across 4 innings, while striking out 3 batters.

Edisto (8-4 record) plays at Branchville on Monday at 6 p.m., in a non-region contest.

VARSITY TRACK

B-E teams take title

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School girls and boys track teams won the Region 6-A Championship.

"This is the first time in school history that both boys and girls have won together," said Travis Wilson, B-E head track coach.

B-E assistant coaches are Rell Haynes and Marcus Cann.

