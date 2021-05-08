T&D REGION SPORTS: SCISA softball state tournament results

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Carolina Academy 11
Orangeburg Prep 4
The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians concluded their season with a loss in the SCISA Class 2A State Softball Tournament to Carolina Academy 11-4.
Eighth-grader Lauren Ballew led Orangeburg Prep at the plate going 2-for-2 and hitting her first career out-of-the park home run. Payton Schurlknight went 2-for-4 with a single, triple, and 2 RBI. Katherine Lambrecht collected 2 hits. Ryn Grubbs added a double and Skylar Stillinger had a single.
CA, DA and HHA see postseason runs comes to an end
SUMTER — Calhoun Academy lost out of the SCISA Class 2A State Softball Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Cavaliers won 19-4 against Spartanburg Christian on Saturday morning, but lost to Colleton Prep in an elimination game in the afternoon.
Blakley Kingsmore had two inside-the-park home runs against Spartanburg Christian.
Holly Hill Academy eliminated Dorchester Academy from the SCISA Class A tournament bracket early on Saturday, but HHA was eliminated from competition by Wardlaw Academy in the afternoon.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Edisto 9
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 8
CORDOVA — Edisto's Pryce Wisher drew a walk and later scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on Friday, as the Cougars took a 9-8 home non-region win against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Edisto had 10 hits, while B-E collected 8 hits.
J. Simmons homered for the Raiders, while going 3-for-3, with 3 runs scored and 4 RBI.
Edisto had a 6-run third inning, as Sam Dempsey, Wisher, Adam Shafer, and Taylor Turner each contributed with RBI plate appearances. Turner homered in the at-bat. Dempsey, Wisher and Turner each had 2 hits for the Cougars.
Jacob Jackson pitched for Edisto, allowing just 6 hits and 7 runs across 4 innings, while striking out 3 batters.
Edisto (8-4 record) plays at Branchville on Monday at 6 p.m., in a non-region contest.
VARSITY TRACK
B-E teams take title
The Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School girls and boys track teams won the Region 6-A Championship.
"This is the first time in school history that both boys and girls have won together," said Travis Wilson, B-E head track coach.
B-E assistant coaches are Rell Haynes and Marcus Cann.