T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep wins region golf title

Offensively the Indians were led by John Mack 4 for 6, Jonatha Looper 2 for 3 with one being a home run, AJ Tolbert 2 for 5, Payton Inabinet 2 for 6 and Colby Thomas 1 for 4.

The game lasted for 10 innings with Colleton Prep scoring 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning to take the lead 6-5. John Mack led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit and was brought home by AJ Tolbert's double. The game remained 7-7 until the bottom of the 10th when John Mack delivered the walk-off hit down the third base line to score Hayden McGugan.

The Indians have 16 wins and 6 losses on the season. The final regular season game is scheduled for Friday night at 6:30 when the Indians host Thomas Sumter Academy. This is Senior night.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Colleton Prep 13, Orangeburg Prep 10

The Lady Indians lost a close game 13-10 to Colleton Prep at Indian Field. Peyon Schurlknight suffered the loss on the mound, giving up 10 hits, walking 5 and striking out 7.

Leading hitters for Orangeburg Prep were Katherine Lambrecht 3-5, including 3 singles and 2 runs scored. Lauren Ballew had 2 singles and scored 3 runs. Anna Beth Lambrecht and Julie ann Griffith each had 1 single.