T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep wins region golf title

VARSITY BASEBALL
Branchville 7, Palmetto Home School 3
Branchville beat Palmetto Home School 7-3 to improve to 10-3 on the year.
Jalen Johnson picked up the win, scattering 9 hits through 7 innings. He struck out 7 and walked 3.
Nathan Bauer was 2-3 with BB. Blake Connor was 2-3 with 2 RBIs. Garrett Blankenship was 2-3, and Jalen Johnson 1-3 with 3 RBIs.
OPS loses one, wins one
Orangeburg Prep baseball lost to Northside Christian Academy 3-1 Tuesday in Lexington.
Copeland Furtick pitched 2-1/3 innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 3. Forrest Sutcliffe pitched five innings, surrendering 1 hit and striking out 3.
Offensively the Indians were led by Ben Journey 2 for 3, Colby Thomas 2 for 4, while Hayden McGugan, Nick Rivas, and Jonathan Looper each recorded a hit.
Orangeburg Prep baseball won in extra innings 7-6 vs. Colleton Prep Wednesday night in Orangeburg.
John Mack pitched 6 innings, allowing 6 hits and striking out 7. Hayden McGugan pitched 1-2/3 innings allowing no hits and striking out 2. Payton Inabinet completed the ball game, pitching 2-1/3 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 1.
Offensively the Indians were led by John Mack 4 for 6, Jonatha Looper 2 for 3 with one being a home run, AJ Tolbert 2 for 5, Payton Inabinet 2 for 6 and Colby Thomas 1 for 4.
The game lasted for 10 innings with Colleton Prep scoring 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning to take the lead 6-5. John Mack led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit and was brought home by AJ Tolbert's double. The game remained 7-7 until the bottom of the 10th when John Mack delivered the walk-off hit down the third base line to score Hayden McGugan.
The Indians have 16 wins and 6 losses on the season. The final regular season game is scheduled for Friday night at 6:30 when the Indians host Thomas Sumter Academy. This is Senior night.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Colleton Prep 13, Orangeburg Prep 10
The Lady Indians lost a close game 13-10 to Colleton Prep at Indian Field. Peyon Schurlknight suffered the loss on the mound, giving up 10 hits, walking 5 and striking out 7.
Leading hitters for Orangeburg Prep were Katherine Lambrecht 3-5, including 3 singles and 2 runs scored. Lauren Ballew had 2 singles and scored 3 runs. Anna Beth Lambrecht and Julie ann Griffith each had 1 single.
The Lady Indians will be back in action Monday at home vs. Clarendon hall. Game time is 4 p.m. at Indian Field.
JV SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 11, Colleton Prep 3
Orangeburg Prep JV Lady Indians defeated Colleton Prep 11-3 at Indian Field Thursday afternoon.
Layla Garrick got the win in the circle, giving up three runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking three. Sidney Bailey took the loss for Colleton Prep, allowing 11 runs on six hits while striking out five.
Garrick collected two hits for the Lady Indians, including a double, while Calee Hartzog and Hannah Lambrecht each collected singles and scored two runs each. Savannah McClain had a triple and two runs scored and Prestan Schurlknight had a triple and two RBI’s.
The JV Lady Indians return to action Monday at Indian Field hosting Cathedral Academy following the varsity contest with Clarendon Hall.
GOLF
Orangeburg Prep takes title
The Orangeburg Prep Indians wrapped up the regular season with a first place finish in their final match. With the win the Indians claimed the Region 1-AA championship.
Harris Holstein led the way with a 1-under-par 35. Walt Mims carded a 38 while Matthew Zeigler and Andrew Hunter added a 39 and a 41 respectively. All four of these players were selected as all-region performers.