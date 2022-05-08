T&D REGION SPORTS; Orangeburg Prep girls win 2A title

TRACK AND FIELD

Orangeburg Prep girls win 2A title

The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians claimed their second consecutive SCISA 2A track and field championship Saturday.

Orangeburg Prep scored a total of 98 points and were led by Anna Katherine Evatt who earned first-place finishes in the shot put and discus. She also finished second in the pole vault.

Mary Legare Delaney finished second in the 400 meters and triple jump and earned a third-place in the long jump. Brooke Snyder finished third in the high jump.

The Orangeburg Prep 4x800 meter relay team consisting of Ashby Garrick, Annabelle Hunter, Alyssa Snyder and Abby Lyn Pantaleon finished second while the 4x100 meter rely team of Delaney, A. Snyder, Emma Doremus and Joni Holstad finished first along with the 4x400 relay team of A. Snyder, Garrick, Doremus and Holstad.

On the men's side, the Indians finished fifth in Class 2A led by Addison O'Cain's first-place finish in the 110 meter hurdles. Jacob Smith finished second in the 3200 meters and Christian Rutland placed third in both the 800 meters and discus.

BASEBALL

Cavs knock off top-seed Williamsburg

Calhoun Academy opened the game with a four-run first inning, and withstood a late rally to defeat top-seeded Williamsburg 5-4 Friday.

Matt Layton earned the win after throwing 5.2 innings allowing three runs on two hits and striking out 10 batters. William Felder closed the game giving up one run on a hit.

Felder and Kade Strickland each had one hit and one RBI to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Cale Quattlebaum added an RBI in the victory.

Calhoun Academy (17-5, 9-1) will face the winner of Thomas Heyward and Williamsburg Wednesday in St. Matthews. With a win, the Cavaliers will advance to the Class 2A three-game championship series. Calhoun Academy will have to be beaten twice Wednesday.

SCHSL Baseball Playoff Schedule

Class A

Wednesday, May 11

Lamar at Branchville (Branchville must be beaten twice)

Class AA

Monday, May 9

Pelion at Woodland (Woodland must be beaten twice)

SOFTBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 8, East Clarendon 0

Riley Johnson threw a no-hitter to lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt to an 8-0 victory over East Clarendon Saturday.

The Lady Raiders advance to the District Final where they will play host to either East Clarendon or Johnsonville Wednesday, May 11. Bamberg-Ehrhardt will have to be beaten twice.

Class A Playoff Schedule

Monday, May 9 (elimination games)

Carvers Bay at Branchville

Wagener-Salley at Calhoun County

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0